Business / Corporate

Nissan, Renault, Mitsubishi to set up new company to develop advanced technology for next-generation vehicles

Kyodo

Nissan Motor Co., Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. agreed to set up a new company to jointly develop advanced technologies for next-generation vehicles, as the alliance seeks to bolster their cooperation after its leader Carlos Ghosn was ousted, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday.

Engineers from the three automakers will focus on studying artificial intelligence and other key technologies at the new company, and its operation scale and other details will be announced by the end of January, the sources said.

Nissan and Renault are jointly working on development of platforms and engines and purchasing of parts under the alliance at present.

The three carmakers look to step up joint operations, as the global auto industry faces a rapid shift in customer demand to connected, autonomous, shared and electric vehicles. The shift in the business environment is requiring automakers to boost investment in technology.

The new company is aimed at helping the Franco-Japanese auto group to share hefty development costs and speed up development, as the three partners have launched few new projects since Ghosn was discharged following his arrest in November last year.

Nissan launched a new management team on Sunday led by newly appointed Chief Executive Makoto Uchida, who replaced Hiroto Saikawa after he admitted receiving overpayment of remuneration.

Under the new leadership, Japan’s second-biggest carmaker by volume plans to scale back its low-cost Datsun brand business for emerging markets, people close to the matter said Sunday.

The Yokohama-based company will discontinue production of the inexpensive vehicles in Indonesia and Russia and halt their sales in some markets due to fierce price competition.

Nissan resuscitated the Datsun brand in 2014 as a pillar of a strategy to tap into booming markets under Ghosn, who was the top executive at the time.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Government considering applying withholding tax to casino winnings of non-resident foreigners
The government is considering a plan to withhold taxes on winnings by nonresident foreigners at casino resorts to be introduced under Japan's newly-liberalized gambling laws, sources close to th...
Many young people are being drawn toward the forestry industry thanks to government funding and the less-taxing nature of the work compared to the past.
As forestry work gets easier in graying Japan, young hires opt for paths less taken
Young Japanese are increasingly joining the forestry industry thanks to a government program and labor-saving improvements made possible by the expanding use of machines. Many also see the sector a...
Rakuten Inc. unveiled a plan to ship all orders exceeding ¥3,980 with no fee during an event in August in Yokohama. The system is scheduled to start in March.
Sellers ask antitrust body to probe Rakuten's free shipping policy
Merchants on Rakuten Inc.'s online shopping mall have requested that the Fair Trade Commission investigate the e-commerce giant's planned free shipping policy, according to sources familiar with th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Makoto Uchida took over as new chief executive officer of Nissan Motor Co. on Sunday. | NISSAN MOTOR CO. / VIA KYODO

, , ,