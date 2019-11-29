Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington in October. | REUTERS

Facebook works to restore access after Thanksgiving Day outage

Reuters

BANGALORE, INDIA – Facebook Inc. said it was working to restore access on Thursday to its users after issues with its central software systems triggered an outage in its family of apps, including Instagram, on the busy Thanksgiving Day holiday.

“We quickly investigated, started restoring access, and we’re now monitoring for full recovery,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

Facebook was hit by a major outage earlier in the day, prompting a flurry of tweets on the social media platform.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown,” Instagram said earlier in a tweet.

According to outage monitoring website DownDetector, about 8,000 Facebook users were affected in various parts of the world, including the United States and Britain.

Several users reported issues like not being able to post pictures and videos on their main feeds and an error message saying “Facebook Will Be Back Soon” appeared on log-in attempts.

