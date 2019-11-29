Business

Nissan invests ¥33 billion in production to prepare for electric age

AP

YOKOHAMA – Nissan is investing ¥33 billion ($303 million) in its flagship auto plant in Tochigi Prefecture in a first rollout of a production system geared toward electric vehicles.

Nissan Motor Co. Executive Vice President Hideyuki Sakamoto said Thursday that manufacturing methods must change because vehicles increasingly have both hybrid and electric engines and new parts for connectivity and artificial intelligence services.

Sakamoto said the production changes, set to be completed next year, use robotics and sensors to decrease physical stress on assembly-line workers. They are tailored for a workforce increasingly manned by senior workers and women.

Among the innovations for Nissan’s “intelligent factory” is a powertrain mounting system that allows at least 27 configurations to be installed in one procedure.

Nissan Motor Co. Executive Vice President Hideyuki Sakamoto speaks during a press conference at the company's headquarter Thursday in Yokohama. Nissan is investing ¥33 billion in its flagship auto plant in Tochigi Prefecture in a first rollout of a production system geared toward electric vehicles. | AP

