Hong Kong police ready to reopen besieged campus, return site to university

Police in Hong Kong are preparing to reopen access to a university campus after blocking it for 12 days to try to arrest protesters holed up inside.

Assistant Commissioner Chow Yat-ming said Friday morning that officers had almost finished a 1½-day operation to collect evidence and remove gasoline bombs and other dangerous materials from Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

He said they did not encounter any protesters. One masked protester told media before police came in that about 20 people were still hiding to avoid arrest.

They are the holdouts from roughly 1,000 protesters who had retreated inside the campus after battling police on the streets. A few escaped a police cordon, but police say they arrested 700 people and recorded the details of 300 minors.

Hundreds of police officers entered the ruined campus of Polytechnic University on Thursday to collect evidence, removing dangerous items including thousands of gasoline bombs, arrows and chemicals that had been strewn around the site.

The city is bracing for a fresh round of protests over the weekend. The protests, announced by demonstrators on social media, are planned from Friday, through the weekend and into next week. A big test of support for the movement is expected Dec. 8 with a rally planned by Civil Human Rights Front, the group that organized million-strong marches in June. The Asian financial hub has seen a week of relative calm since local elections Sunday delivered an overwhelming victory to pro-democracy candidates.

Anti-government protests have rocked the former British colony since June, at times forcing businesses, government, schools and even the international airport to close.

Demonstrators in Hong Kong are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies interfering and says it is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula put in place at that time and has blamed foreign forces for fomenting unrest.

China warned the United States on Thursday that it will take “firm countermeasures” in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, and said attempts to interfere in the Chinese-ruled city are doomed to fail.