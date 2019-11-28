Then-White House Counsel Don McGahn listens to Judge Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2018. | WIN MCNAMEE / POOL / VIA REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Judge puts temporary hold on Don McGahn subpoena ruling

AP

WASHINGTON – The federal judge who ordered former White House counsel Donald McGahn to appear before Congress is temporarily delaying the effect of her ruling.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson says in a brief order Wednesday that she needs time to consider the legal issues raised by the Justice Department in seeking a longer halt.

Jackson ruled Monday that McGahn must comply with a subpoena for his testimony from the House Judiciary Committee. She rejected the Trump administration’s argument that the president’s top aides should be shielded from congressional questioning.

Democrats want to question McGahn about whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The administration wants Jackson’s ruling put on hold until appeals are resolved.

RELATED STORIES

The judge notes that the committee consented to a brief delay.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Florida, in February. The U.S. government didn't have the technology needed to properly document and track the thousands of immigrant families separated at the southern border in 2018. That's according to a new report by an internal government watchdog.
U.S. lacked technology to track thousands of families it separated at border: report
The U.S. government separated thousands of families despite knowing it lacked the technology to document and track their whereabouts, according to a report released Wednesday by an internal governm...
Then-President Barack Obama (right) shakes hands with former head of the EPA and director of the FBI William Doyle Ruckelshaus, after presenting him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington in 2015. Ruckelshaus, who famously quit his job in the Justice Department rather than carry out President Richard Nixon's order to fire the special prosecutor investigating the Watergate scandal, has died. He was 87.
William Ruckelshaus, who defied Nixon order to fire Watergate prosecutor, dies at 87
William Doyle Ruckelshaus, who famously quit his job in the U.S. Justice Department rather than carry out President Richard Nixon's order to fire the special prosecutor investigating the Watergate ...
In this still image taken from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, traffic is stopped along Interstate 80 because of multiple spinouts Tuesday in Truckee, California.
Winter storm threatens to snarl Thanksgiving travel plans
A day after bringing havoc to the Rocky Mountains, a powerful winter storm rolled across the Midwest on Wednesday, threatening to scramble Thanksgiving plans for millions of people during one of th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Then-White House Counsel Don McGahn listens to Judge Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2018. | WIN MCNAMEE / POOL / VIA REUTERS

, , , , , ,