National / Crime & Legal

Man shot dead in Hyogo in possible yakuza feud

Kyodo

KOBE – A senior member of the nation’s largest organized crime syndicate was shot dead Wednesday in Hyogo Prefecture by a man armed with a submachine gun and a handgun amid a possible gang feud, police said.

Keiichi Furukawa, 59, a high-ranking yakuza of the Yamaguchi-gumi group, was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot on a street in Amagasaki shortly after 5 p.m.

The suspected assailant fled by car, but police arrested him in the city of Kyoto about an hour after the shooting.

Hisanori Asahina, 52, is suspected of possessing a submachine gun and a handgun along with five live bullets when he was arrested. When police officers tried to question him after pulling over his vehicle, Asahina reportedly pointed a handgun at officers.

According to the police, Furukawa and Asahina, an associate of the Yamaguchi-gumi, knew each other. A witness told police that the two men were having drinks together at a pub near the crime scene.

The police believe the shooting is linked to ongoing strife between the Yamaguchi-gumi and a splinter group, and are investigating it as a murder case.

Furukawa was found lying on his back on the street, bleeding from his abdomen and face. About 10 cartridges were found at the crime scene.

In the feud between the Yamaguchi-gumi and the splinter group, the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, a member of the smaller faction was stabbed and seriously injured in Kobe in April, resulting in the arrests of two members of the Yamaguchi-gumi.

In October, two members of the splinter group were fatally shot in the apparent feud with the parent group.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Ichiro Kojima
Japanese man pleads guilty to deadly knife rampage on shinkansen
A man pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering a passenger and trying to kill two others in a random knife attack on a shinkansen last year. According to the indictment, Ichiro Kojima, 23, se...
Image Not Available
Police re-arrest Saitama man over kidnapping of junior high school girl
Police re-arrested a 37-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and keeping a Hyogo Prefecture junior high school student at his home in the city of Honjo, Saitama Prefecture, for about ...
A visitor takes photos of a convertible sedan that carried Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during the Nov. 10 parade marking the emperor's enthronement, at the State Guesthouse in Tokyo on Thursday.
Car used in Emperor Naruhito's enthronement parade goes on display in Tokyo
Gearheads and imperial family enthusiasts got a close-up look Thursday at a specially built car that carried Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in a parade earlier this month to commemorate the...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Police officers stand guard on Wednesday on a street in Kyoto where a gang member was arrested over the fatal shooting of a rival group member in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture. | KYODO

, , , ,