Business

Boycott of Japanese beer sees shipments to South Korea plunge to zero

Bloomberg, Kyodo

Exports of Japanese beer to South Korea, its biggest overseas market last year, fell to virtually zero in October as Korean consumers shunned products from their Asian neighbor amid a dispute over wartime history.

Last month’s figure follows a 99 percent year-on-year plunge in beer exports in September and a 92 percent decline in August, data from Japan’s Finance Ministry showed Thursday.

Last year, South Korea was the biggest export destination for Japanese beer-makers, such as Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Kirin Holdings Co. and Sapporo Holdings Ltd.

Japan shipped beer worth ¥800.34 million ($7.3 million) to the country in October last year, according to the data from the Finance Ministry.

Boycotts of Japanese brands by South Korean consumers have hit companies in other sectors, too, including Fast Retailing Co.’s Uniqlo and carmakers, after Tokyo introduced tightened controls on exports to South Korea of certain high-tech products in July, a move Seoul saw as unwarranted and politically motivated.

The two countries reached a last-minute deal last week to rescue an expiring military intelligence-sharing pact, but it remains unclear whether the two can end a fight that has spilled over into trade, tourism and security arrangements.

Relations between the two have been in a tailspin since the South Korean Supreme Court ruled last year that a Japanese company must compensate Korean workers conscripted during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule over the peninsula. Japan says all such claims were settled under a 1965 treaty, while the South Korean courts have said that the agreement did not cover emotional pain and suffering.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A shopping street in the Sugamo district of Toshima Ward, Tokyo, on Oct. 1
Japan's retail sales see deepest slump since 2015 as tax hike hits demand
Japan's retail sales tumbled at their fastest pace in more than 4½ years in October as a sales tax hike prompted consumers to cut spending, raising a red flag over the strength of domestic ...
The head office of Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. is seen in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture. Panasonic Corp. will sell the subsidiary to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp., a source has said, as part of the firm's efforts to boost cost-cutting measures.
Panasonic to sell loss-making chip business to Taiwanese firm: source
Panasonic Corp. will sell its chip business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. as it steps up efforts to pull out of loss-making operations and focus more on growth areas, a source said Thursd...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks fall in directionless trading
Tokyo stocks fell for the first time in five market days in directionless trading Thursday, as investors retreated to the sidelines after U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation supporting p...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Japanese products are removed from shelves at a supermarket in Seoul in July. | YONHAP / VIA KYODO

, ,