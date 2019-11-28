A barman pours a pint at the Lord Nelson pub in Sydney. | BLOOMBERG NEWS

Asia Pacific / Social Issues

Sydney, 'worst city in the world for nightlife,' to ease drinking rules

AFP-JIJI

SYDNEY – Sydney’s lackluster nightlife received a long-awaited boost on Thursday when officials announced an end to rules severely limiting where and when people can drink alcohol.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced pubs’ trading hours would be extended and laws curbing after-midnight drinking would be eased in most of central Sydney.

“We need to ensure we have a strong and vibrant nighttime economy that reflects our position as Australia’s only truly global city,” said Berejiklian.

For a city famed for its New Year’s Eve parties and weaned on alcohol — rum was the currency of choice among early settlers — Sydney is surprisingly dead at night.

Under famed “lock-out laws,” bar doors close at 1:30 a.m., there are restrictions on serving cocktails, shots or “drinks in glass” after midnight, and bouncers and police hover over proceedings.

The measures were introduced in early 2014 to limit alcohol-related violence.

The laws have thrown up some tragicomic results — with Madonna and Justin Bieber famously unable to attend their own after-parties because they arrived too late from gigs.

A TimeOut.com survey placed Sydney the 39th-best city in the world in 2019, largely because residents ranked “our city worst in the world for nightlife.”

The new laws will take effect on Jan. 14.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Haze obscures the Seoul skyline in this file photo.
South Korea to close up to 15 coal-fired power plants over winter to limit pollution
South Korea will idle up to a quarter of its coal-fired power plants between December and February to help limit air pollution, and the remaining plants should be enough to supply power over the wi...
New Zealand Medical Assistance Team Dr. Scott Wilson talks about the measles outbreak at a clinic Monday in Apia. Authorities said Monday that a measles epidemic sweeping through Samoa continues to worsen.
Samoa measles death toll rises to 37 amid anti-vax push: WHO
A measles epidemic raging in Samoa has killed 37 people, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, blaming an anti-vaccine messaging campaign for leaving the Pacific island nation vulnerable to...
Suspects in the Holey Artisan Bakery attack are seen inside prison van as they are taken out of the court after hearing a verdict in Dhaka Wednesday.
Bangladesh sentences seven to death for 2016 Dhaka cafe attack that left 22 dead
A Bangladesh court handed death sentences to seven members of an Islamist militant group on Wednesday for their role in an attack on a cafe in 2016 that killed 22 people, mostly foreigners, in the ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A barman pours a pint at the Lord Nelson pub in Sydney. | BLOOMBERG NEWS

, , ,