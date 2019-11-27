President Donald Trump speaks in October on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump leaves Washington Tuesday for a rally with supporters and a Thanksgiving break but impeachment storm clouds threaten to spoil the party. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

House Judiciary Committee sets Dec. 4 impeachment hearing

AP

WASHINGTON – The House Judiciary Committee is set to take over the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump next week, scheduling a Dec. 4 hearing on the question of “high crimes and misdemeanors” set out in the Constitution.

The hearing will feature legal experts who will examine the constitutional grounds for impeachment, according to Democratic aides who discussed the schedule on condition of anonymity before any announcement.

The Judiciary hearing will come as the House intelligence committee is expected to submit a report compiling evidence of the committee’s probe on President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. The intelligence panel held two weeks of impeachment hearings this month examining Trump’s repeated requests for Ukraine to investigate Democrats as the U.S. withheld military aid to the Eastern European country.

RELATED STORIES

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump pardons one of the 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkeys as Wellie Jackson, who raised the turkey, holds onto it and first lady Melania Trump looks on during ceremonies in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington Tuesday.
Trump jokes about impeachment probe at annual turkey pardon
President Donald Trump on Tuesday used the high power of his office to pardon "Butter," a 47 pound (21 kg) turkey, during a U.S. tradition at the White House where he also cracked jokes about Democ...
A man screams as protesters gather outside Parliament in Valletta during a Cabinet parliamentary meeting on Tuesday. Malta's tourism minister said he was stepping down, hours after the prime minister's chief of staff quit, in the latest political fallout from a widening probe into a reporter's 2017 killing.
Top Maltese officials quit amid probe into investigative reporter's assassination
There senior officials in Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's government stepped down Tuesday in connection with a probe into the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Pr...
U.S. first lady Melania Trump addresses the B'More Youth Summit in BaltimoreTuesday. The purpose of the summit is to promote healthy choices and educate students about the dangers of opioid use.
U.S. first lady booed at youth event in Baltimore, a city Trump called 'disgusting' and 'rodent-i...
Melania Trump was widely booed when she took the stage at a youth event in Baltimore on Tuesday, an unusually hostile reception for a U.S. first lady. The sustained boos, which bookended her rem...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump speaks in October on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump leaves Washington Tuesday for a rally with supporters and a Thanksgiving break but impeachment storm clouds threaten to spoil the party. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,