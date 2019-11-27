White House former National Security Adviser John Bolton delivers remarks on North Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank in Washington Sept. 30. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Court order for Don McGahn to testify doesn't extend to John Bolton or deputy: lawyer

AP

WASHINGTON – John Bolton’s attorney is suggesting that a court order directing White House counsel Don McGahn to testify to Congress has no bearing on whether his client and another ex-national security official will also appear.

Charles Cooper issued a statement Tuesday, a day after a federal judge ruled that McGahn must comply with a subpoena related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Cooper represents Bolton, the former national security adviser, and Bolton’s former deputy, Charles Kupperman.

Kupperman has sued, seeking a court order on whether he must comply with a congressional subpoena in the impeachment inquiry or White House instructions that he not appear.

Cooper said Kupperman would continue to pursue his lawsuit. His statement didn’t explicitly mention Bolton, but Cooper has previously said Bolton could be added to the case.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A Spanish Guardia Civil diver stands over the refloated prow of a submarine used to transport drugs illegally in Aldan, northwestern Spain, on Tuesday.
Spanish police tow seized drug submarine to port
Spanish police Tuesday managed to tow a sunken submarine believed to be carrying tons of cocaine into a northwestern port and began preparations to extract its cargo. Police were hoping to crane...
A black sea bass swims along the reef in Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary Oct. 28 off the coast of Savannah, Georgia.
Small stretch of sea off Georgia stirred conservation movement that spread worldwide
From the surface, these 22 sq. miles of water are unexceptional. But dip beneath the surface — go down 60 or 70 feet — and you'll find a spectacular seascape. Sponges, barnacles and tube worms c...
A road surface swept away by a landslide caused by torrential overnight rain is photographed in the Lemba district of Kinshasa Tuesday. Thirty-six people died in the Lemba district of the capital Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo after torrential overnight rain, with some swept away by landslides, a top city official said, giving a provisional toll.
41 dead after heavy rain pounds Kinshasa, sparking landslides and floods
Forty-one people died in the DR Congo capital Kinshasa after torrential overnight rains, with some swept away by landslides, a top city official said Tuesday, giving a provisional toll. "The los...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

White House former National Security Adviser John Bolton delivers remarks on North Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank in Washington Sept. 30. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,