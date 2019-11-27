Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (right) holds a joint news conference with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, following their talks in Tokyo on Monday. | POOL / VIA KYODO

National / Politics

Japan's foreign minister voices concern over China's treatment of Uighurs

Kyodo

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi voiced concern Tuesday over China’s treatment of Muslim Uighurs and other minorities in the far west Xinjiang region.

China uses a system of mass surveillance and predictive-policing to round up “suspicious persons” to be sent to internment camps, according to internal documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

“We believe it is important that universal values in the international community, such as freedom, respect for basic human rights and rule of law are upheld in China,” Motegi said when asked about the ICIJ’s reports on the issue at a news conference.

He added that Japan was watching the human rights situation in the region with concern, noting that he’d relayed the same message in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Monday.

Beijing maintains that the issue is a domestic matter in which other countries should not become involved.

According to the internal Communist Party documents, China uses a system powered by artificial intelligence to analyze personal information and flag individuals for investigation. Beijing cites the threat of “terrorism” and “extremism” as grounds for sweeping surveillance and mass detention.

The system identified over 24,400 Xinjiang residents as “suspicious persons” over a one-week period in June 2017, the documents showed, of which more than 15,600 were sent to internment camps for supposed “education and training.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Toshihiro Nikai (center right), secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, tries on a foldable helmet with instructions from a guard during a disaster drill at a plenary session of the Lower House in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Political earthquake in Japan? Nope, just a drill
Getting a large, cross-party group of lawmakers to act in unison may sound like a challenge, but during a Lower House earthquake drill on Tuesday, Diet members moved en mass, reaching under their s...
Shinobu Takahashi, a representative of nonprofit Dog Duca, plays with shelter dogs in Nagoya on Nov. 14.
Giving an old dog new friends: Japanese organization pairs up older shelter dogs with senior citi...
You may not be able to teach an old dog new tricks, but a Nagoya organization is hoping you can still find it a new home. Dog Duca, a nonprofit organization, has started an initiative to match a...
Shinji Aoba is being moved to a hospital in Kyoto on Nov. 14 after going through a series of surgeries at a hospital in Osaka to treat his burns.
Suspected Kyoto Animation arsonist undergoes unprecedented skin grafts
The suspect in a deadly arson attack on a Kyoto Animation Co. studio suffered life-threatening burns on 90 percent of his body and has undergone surgeries without using donor skin, in the first cas...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (right) holds a joint news conference with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, following their talks in Tokyo on Monday. | POOL / VIA KYODO

, , ,