An electric-powered Audi e-tron car plugged to a charging station is displayed at the 33th Auto Zuerich Car Show in Zurich, Switzerland, Oct. 31. | REUTERS

Business

VW defends Xinjiang car plant after China internment camp cables

AFP-JIJI

FRANKFURT, GERMANY – Volkswagen on Tuesday defended its car plant in Xinjiang, after leaked documents shed light on Chinese detention camps in the region holding over a million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.

Volkswagen said in a statement it was “aware of the situation in the region” and was closely monitoring developments.

It said the decision to open the plant in Xinjiang’s capital city of Urumqi in 2013 was made “purely on economic considerations” based on the northwestern region’s economic growth potential.

The factory, which Volkswagen operates along with its Chinese partner, SAIC, employs 650 people, a quarter of whom come from ethnic minorities.

“All employees in the Urumqi factory have a contract with SAIC Volkswagen,” the statement said.

Global media outlets on Sunday released a trove of leaked Chinese government papers exposing the draconian rules governing life in the internment camps.

The explosive revelations refute Bejing’s longstanding claim that the camps are voluntary vocational training centers aimed at preventing extremism by teaching Mandarin and job skills.

The release of the so-called China cables has raised questions about Volkswagen’s presence in the area, Germany’s Sueddeutsche daily said, accusing the car giant of “mostly closing its eyes” to the mass detentions.

Volkswagen group CEO Herbert Diess came under fire in April when he told the BBC he was “not aware” of long-standing reports of abuses in the camps.

On Tuesday, Volkswagen said it hoped to contribute to the region’s development with its activities in Xinjiang.

“By offering employment, we want to help improve the social environment for the people in Urumqi,” it said.

The factory, which produces some 50,000 Volkswagen Santana sedans a year, is one of the group’s smallest plants in the world.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York Tuesday.
Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong protesters, trusts Xi, as trade talks enter 'final throes'
President Donald Trump offered lukewarm support to Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters Tuesday, saying he trusts President Xi Jinping to resolve the crisis, as U.S.-Chinese trade talks enter their "...
A CN rail worker holds up a sign outside CN headquarters in Montreal, Quebec, Tuesday. The union says normal operations at CN will resume Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time across Canada.
Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade ends with deal between CN and union
Canada's longest railroad strike in a decade ended on Tuesday as Canadian National Railway Co., the country's biggest railroad, reached a tentative agreement with workers that would help restore gr...
Image Not Available
Bigeye tuna get 'modest' reprieve as fishing nations cut quotas
The world's major fishing nations have agreed "modest" quota cuts for the under-pressure Atlantic Bigeye tuna but critics say more should be done to protect an important food resource. Scientist...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An electric-powered Audi e-tron car plugged to a charging station is displayed at the 33th Auto Zuerich Car Show in Zurich, Switzerland, Oct. 31. | REUTERS

, , , ,