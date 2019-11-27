Dalai Lama | AP

Asia Pacific / Politics

Tibetans say the Dalai Lama should choose his successor

AP

DHARMSALA, INDIA – More than 150 Tibetan religious leaders said on Wednesday that their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, should have the sole authority to choose his successor.

A resolution adopted by the leaders at a conference said the Tibetan people will not recognize any candidate chosen by the Chinese government for political ends.

The spat over the Dalai Lama’s successor — and its implications for who will lead Tibetan Buddhism — is one of the biggest points of contention in the long-running feud between the exiled spiritual leader and Beijing.

The 84-year-old Dalai Lama fled to India during a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. He has been living in exile in Dharmsala in northern India.

The Dalai Lama’s successor is traditionally located by senior monastic disciples, based on spiritual signs and visions.

The Dalai Lama says it is a matter to be decided by the Tibetan people. But China says that only Beijing can appoint the next Dalai Lama.

“The karmic bond between the Dalai Lamas and the Tibetan people having been inseparable and the present status of the Tibetan people being extremely critical, all Tibetans genuinely wish for continuation of institution and reincarnation of the Dalai Lama in future,” the resolution said.

The three-day conference started on Wednesday and is being attended by Tibetan religious leaders, mainly from India, the United States and Nepal.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

This screen shot from Twitter of a viral video originally posted to TikTok shows a young woman pretending to give eyelash curling advice while actually condemning China's crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang.
U.S. teen's TikTok video on Xinjiang goes viral amid claims of censorship by China
A TikTok post by a young woman pretending to give eyelash curling advice while actually condemning China's crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang has gone viral on the Chinese-owned app, which has been a...
Protesters' graffiti is seen on a wall of the campus of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on Tuesday.
Hong Kong police face renewed pressure to end campus siege
Hong Kong's embattled government faced renewed pressure Wednesday to end a 10-day police siege of a university, as a major tunnel near the campus reopened and search teams found no evidence of a...
Kim Jae-hoon drinks water as he sits in his cubicle, called a goshi-won, where he lives in Suwon, South Korea, on Nov.7.
No money, no hope: South Korea's 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in
Hwang Hyeon-dong lives in a 6.6-square-meter (71-square-foot) cubicle near his university campus in Seoul, which comes with a shared bathroom and kitchen plus all the rice he can eat, that he rents...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Dalai Lama | AP

, , , ,