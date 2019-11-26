National

Yakitori on the go: Canned chicken receives Japanese Space Food certification

Kyodo

SHIZUOKA – Yakitori has become the first canned meat product certified by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), meaning astronauts will be able to enjoy grilled chicken during missions on the International Space Station.

“We hope they will enjoy (canned yakitori) during their recreation in zero gravity space,” said an official of Hotei Foods Corp.

The Shizuoka-based company has sold the popular dish in cans since 1970.

Two commercially available flavors of its flagship product — soy sauce and yuzu pepper — received agency certification after meeting the criteria for space food. Such foods must not break apart in space and have a shelf life of at least 18 months at room temperature.

The products, which also met JAXA’s standards for production and hygiene management, received the certification in late October, more than two and a half years after being submitted for consideration.

The space food versions of the cans will include hook-and-loop fasteners on their sides to prevent them from floating away in zero gravity. Commemorative cans including the nation’s logo for space food will go on sale early next year for a limited time.

The company said Japanese Space Food certification had been granted to 36 products from 20 companies and groups as of Oct. 25.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (right) holds a joint news conference with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, following their talks in Tokyo on Monday.
Japanese foreign minister voices concern over China's treatment of Uighurs
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi voiced concern Tuesday over China's treatment of Muslim Uighurs and other minorities in the far west Xinjiang region. China uses a system of mass surve...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with relatives of former leprosy patients on Tuesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo.
Japanese government urged to do more to fight discrimination over leprosy
During a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, relatives of former leprosy patients called on the government to continue efforts to combat discrimination after the recent enactment ...
Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo will start selling entrance tickets online later this week.
Tokyo's Shinjuku Gyoen National Park to start selling tickets online
Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, one of Tokyo's largest and most popular parks, will start selling entrance tickets online later this week ahead of next year's Olympics with an eye on cutting queuin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This provided photo shows Hotei Foods Corp.'s canned yakitori. | KYODO

, ,