Florida 'ruff rider' dog goes for a reverse spin in a car

When Florida authorities responded to a rogue vehicle spinning in reverse around a suburban cul-de-sac, they found a lone occupant inside: a black Labrador.

Residents called police Thursday after seeing the dog trapped and clambering around in the car as it spun in circles in Port St. Lucie.

Police think the dog’s owner stepped away from the running car and then the pet knocked it into reverse.

Neighbor Anne Sabol watched the furry speed racer take out a mailbox and a trash can. She said the dog was in high spirits after being rescued, adding it “jumped out of the car, wagging his tail.”

Police stopped the joyride by punching a pass code into the driver’s door. No one was hurt.