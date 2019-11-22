This photo released by Saint-Martin-la-Plaine zoo shows zoo ine red panda that broke out from the Rhone region of southeastern France Nov. 15. | SAINT-MARTIN-LA-PLAINE ZOO / VIA AP

World

Rare red panda flees French zoo, prompting widespread search

AP

PARIS – A search is on for a red panda that broke out of a zoo in the Rhone region of southeastern France.

Officials at the Saint-Martin-la-Plaine Zoo said the endangered animal was last seen 5 km (3 miles) from the park by a surprised motorist. The park said the panda escaped last Friday by climbing up branches broken by snowfall and swinging from tree to tree.

The panda, a cat-sized nocturnal animal with reddish fur and a shaggy tail, would probably spend “a good part of the day sleeping in a tree.” The zoo advised residents to keep a look out “at the top of the trees.”

Zoo veterinarian Jean-Christophe Gerard said the animal “has good claws and good teeth” and shouldn’t be hugged, although it isn’t considered dangerous.

