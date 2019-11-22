Syrian children stand around a whole on the road following a reported rocket attack in the government-held northern city of Aleppo on Thursday. Rebel rocket fire on the government-controlled northern Syrian city of Aleppo killed seven civilians and wounded 30, state television said. | AFP-JIJI

World

At least seven reported killed in shelling in Aleppo day after deadly refugee camp attack by Syria regime

AP

DAMASCUS – At least seven civilians were killed Thursday in the Syrian government-controlled city of Aleppo in intense shelling from rebel-held areas in the country’s northwest.

The shelling comes a day after Syrian government troops bombed a displaced people’s camp in the nearby rebel-held areas, killing at least 15 people, including six children. The violence has effectively shattered a fragile three-month truce in the area, sponsored by Turkey and Russia.

The bloodshed in the northwest also comes as Syrian troops are mired in intense fighting with Turkey-backed fighters in the country’s northeast. Turkey is seeking to expand its areas of influence in Syria’s north, pushing Kurdish fighters away from its borders. While Russia sponsored another cease-fire deal in the northeast, Turkey-backed fighters also advanced there, clashing with Syrian government troops for weeks.

In the violence Thursday, a reporter from state-run Al-Ikhbariya said rebels shelled several neighborhoods in Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest government-controlled city. The reporter visited the city’s hospitals, saying 30 others were wounded.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said at least six were killed in the shelling by rebel groups who live on the western outskirts of the city and in opposition-controlled Idlib Province.

On Wednesday, government forces shelled camp Qah, near the border with Turkey, killing 15, including six children and two women. The Observatory said the attack caused fires in several tents while surface-to-surface missiles struck an area in the camp close to a maternity hospital.

The insurgents retaliated by firing on Aleppo, but there was no word of casualties.

Syrian troops launched a four-month offensive earlier this year against the country’s last opposition stronghold in Idlib, which is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants.

The government offensive forced hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes. A fragile cease-fire halted the advance at the end of August, but in recent weeks it has been repeatedly violated.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A California Highway Patrol officer escorts students out of Saugus High School after a shooting on the campus in Santa Clarita, California, Nov. 14. Authorities say the teenager who shot five classmates, killing two, at the school used an unregistered "ghost gun."
Teen used 'ghost gun' in deadly California high school shooting
The teenager who shot five classmates, killing two, at a Southern California high school used an unregistered "ghost gun," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Thursday. Villanueva to...
Then-nominated Muslim Brotherhood deputy leader Khairat el-Shater pauses during an interview in Cairo in 2012t. Amnesty International has alleged that the daughter of Khairat el-Shater, a senior leader of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, has been tortured and denied medical treatment in an Egyptian prison.
Islamist leader's daughter tortured in Egyptian prison: Amnesty
Amnesty International alleges the daughter of a senior leader of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group has been tortured and denied medical treatment in an Egyptian prison. The London-based righ...
Malu Klo, an asylum seeker from the Congo, attends a picnic for refugees at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. on July 4. Three agencies in charge of resettling refugees in the U.S. are suing the Trump administration over the president's executive order allowing states and cities to block refugees from being settled in their areas. The lawsuit was filed Thursday by HIAS, Church World Service, and Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.
Refugee resettlement agencies sue to block Trump order letting target areas block entries
Three agencies in charge of resettling refugees in the U.S. are suing the Trump administration over the president's executive order allowing states and cities to block refugees from being settled i...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Syrian children stand around a whole on the road following a reported rocket attack in the government-held northern city of Aleppo on Thursday. Rebel rocket fire on the government-controlled northern Syrian city of Aleppo killed seven civilians and wounded 30, state television said. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,