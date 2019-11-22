Carlos Ghosn, then chairman of Nissan Motor Co., and his wife, Carole, view artwork at the DIA Art Foundation in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York, in May 2017. | BLOOMBERG

Tokyo court allows Carlos Ghosn to talk with his wife by video call

Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn is being allowed to talk to his wife after an eight-month ban on such contact while he awaits trial on financial misconduct charges.

Prosecutors had argued contact between him and Carole Ghosn ran the risk of tampering of evidence and fabricated storylines. Defense requests to let the couple communicate were rejected six times before the Tokyo court granted permission Friday.

The Ghosns can talk for one hour by video call in the presence of lawyers, and the content of their discussion is restricted and must be reported to the court.

Prosecutors appealed the latest decision, but the court rejected their appeal, according to Ghosn’s spokespeople. Other details were not available.

Ghosn, who is out on bail, says he is innocent. He has been charged with underreporting promised compensation and breaching trust with dubious payments.

Ghosn was first arrested a year ago and spent over 100 days in detention before being granted bail. He was again taken into custody earlier this year, but was granted bail again.

Ghosn’s defense team says Japanese authorities have violated Ghosn’s rights, including by imposing restrictions on communication with his wife.

“We can assure you that none of this has weakened Mr. Ghosn’s resolve. He is determined to fight these meritless allegations vigorously,” they said in a recent statement.

Ghosn’s lawyers accuse the prosecutors of colluding with the Japanese government and Nissan officials to create a false case against him and destroy his reputation in order to oust him and prevent the further integration of Nissan and its French alliance partner Renault SA.

They have also argued the underreported compensation was never agreed upon or paid, and the payments were for legitimate services, and did not enrich Ghosn personally. They note Ghosn turned down job offers with greater pay when he was at Nissan.

Ghosn, one of the auto industry’s biggest stars before his downfall, is credited with leading Nissan Motor Co. from near-bankruptcy to lucrative growth.

The date for Ghosn’s trial has not been set.

Nissan does not comment on specifics of the criminal proceedings but has promised to strengthen corporate governance. Its profits and sales have tumbled since Ghosn’s arrest.

