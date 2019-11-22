Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa (wearing sash), who was appointed as the new prime minister, observe the swearing-in ceremony for Cabinet members in Colombo on Friday. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific / Politics

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa makes brother prime minister

AP

COLOMBO – Sri Lanka’s new president has appointed a 15-member interim Cabinet including his brother as prime minister.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was elected last week, also said Friday he would call a parliamentary election as early as allowed. The parliamentary term ends next August, and the constitution allows the president to dissolve Parliament in March and go for an election.

He is expected to secure a majority in the 225-member Parliament to run the administration.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa was defense minister when his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was president and both enjoy support from majority Sinhala Buddhists for ending a devastating civil war.

The president sought his Cabinet’s support to implement the policy pledges that brought him to power and urged them to fulfill the aspirations of the public who wanted political change.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

The parents of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane, Dave and Gillian, speak to the media outside the High Court, in Auckland on Friday.
New Zealander guilty of murdering British tourist; jury rejects defense of accidental death by er...
A New Zealand jury on Friday found a man guilty of murder in the death of 22-year-old British backpacker Grace Millane. Millane died last December on her birthday after meeting the man through t...
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks at a news conference in Seoul after meeting South Korea's defense minister on Nov. 15.
U.S. facing a trio of security challenges on the Korean Peninsula
American Defense Secretary Mark Esper is returning from Asia with the U.S. still facing a trio of problems on the Korean Peninsula that pose risks to the national security of the U.S. and one of...
Smoke from bush fires shrouds the Sydney Opera House on Thursday.
Sydney gasps for air as smoke from Australia's bush fires reaches record levels
The Australian state of New South Wales is gasping amid its worst levels of air pollution on record as smoke from bush fires causes a spike in hospital visits and reduces visibility for drivers....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa (wearing sash), who was appointed as the new prime minister, observe the swearing-in ceremony for Cabinet members in Colombo on Friday. | REUTERS

, ,