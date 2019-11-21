World / Politics

Cuba accuses top U.S. diplomat of supporting illegal actions linked to jailed opposition leader

AP

HAVANA – Cuba on Wednesday accused the top U.S. diplomat in the country of working closely with Jose Daniel Ferrer, the detained head of one of the country’s largest opposition groups.

The accusations against charge d’affaires Mara Tekach were a break from Cuba’s normal language on U.S. relations, which had remained measured despite an escalating Trump administration campaign to cut off revenue and oil to Cuba.

Tekach and the U.S. Embassy in Cuba have tried to foment division among Cubans, “identifying areas of the economy where they can direct coercive measures, and trying to slander and discredit the performance of the Cuban government and Cuban revolution,” a Cuban government statement said.

The U.S. Embassy in Cuba reopened in 2015 during President Barack Obama’s normalization of relations with the island. It has been operating with a skeleton staff since the withdrawal of most personnel in 2017 due to concerns about mysterious health symptoms whose cause has still not been publicly determined.

Ferrer was detained last month on charges that remained unclear until this week. The U.S., opposition groups and human rights organizations demanded his release.

Ferrer’s supporters said that he had been charged with assault and called the case a fabrication. The statement Wednesday in Granma, the Communist Party’s official newspaper, said Ferrer was detained Oct. 1 with three other people on suspicion of kidnapping and assaulting another man.

It alleged that, since the detention, the United States has used the case in a campaign to discredit Cuba.

“The United States Embassy in Cuba has been the fundamental vehicle for attending to, orienting and financing the conduct of Jose Daniel Ferrer, in a clear demonstration of interference in Cuba’s internal affairs and open instigation of violence,” the Cuban statement said.

The U.S. says Ferrer is a peaceful dissident whose human rights have been regularly violated by Cuban security forces.

Ferrer’s Patriotic Union of Cuba is perhaps the country’s largest opposition group, with operations based mainly in the east of the island. It sporadically organizes protests against the government, which calls its members mercenaries backed by the U.S. and Cuban exiles overseas.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (center) visits a section of a restored bridge that was exploded during a military conflict between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed rebels, in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukrain, Wednesday.
Zelenskiy unveils restored span in conflict-torn eastern Ukraine ahead of peace summit
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday unveiled a rebuilt bridge that was blown up in eastern Ukraine in 2015, among several confidence-building measures before a summit next month meant to end...
Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military court on Naval Base San Diego, California, in July. The attorney for Gallagher, convicted of posing with a dead captive in Iraq, says the Navy is trying to remove the special operations chief from the elite fighting force in retaliation for President Donald Trump restoring his rank.
Navy retaliating against SEAL helped by Trump after trial: attorney
A Navy SEAL whose rank was restored by President Donald Trump after being convicted of posing with a dead body was summoned to appear Wednesday before Navy leaders, and his attorney said they are t...
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. Attorney Robert Luskin is left.
Gordon Sondland testiies he worked with Rudy Giuliani at Trump's 'express direction' and pushed f...
Ambassador Gordon Sondland told House impeachment investigators Wednesday that he worked with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine at the "express direction" of President Donald Trump and pushed for a politica...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mara Tekach, charge d'affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Cuba, on Wednesday was accused by Havana of working closely with a detained head of one of the country's largest opposition groups. Tekach and the embassy have tried to foment division among Cubans, "identifying areas of the economy where they can direct coercive measures, and trying to slander and discredit the performance of the Cuban government and Cuban revolution," a Cuban government statement said. | U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT / VIA AP Jose Daniel Ferrer (from left), Juana Mora Cedeno and Antonio Rodiles listen during their meeting with President Barack Obama at the U.S. Embassy in Havana in 2016. | AP

, , , , ,