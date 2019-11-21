U.S. to be represented by Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan at G20 foreign ministers meeting in Nagoya

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will travel to Nagoya to attend a two-day foreign ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 major economies starting Friday, the State Department said.

Sullivan will engage in discussions on a broad range of issues, including trade and Africa, and “convey U.S. support for building strong, reciprocal, and balanced bilateral trade and investment relationships,” the department said Wednesday in a press release.

In lieu of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is on a European trip, Sullivan will also hold bilateral talks with foreign ministers of other countries on the sidelines of the gathering.

Sullivan will be accompanied by Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell.

Stilwell will be in Tokyo from Tuesday to Friday to meet with senior Foreign Ministry officials before heading to Nagoya to join Sullivan, according to the department.

Pompeo is visiting Brussels to participate in a gathering of NATO foreign ministers.