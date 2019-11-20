Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters take pictures with mobile phones at the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria, Oct. 14. | REUTERS

Three killed as Kurdish forces bomb school in north Syria: Turkey

AFP-JIJI

ISTANBUL – Kurdish fighters have bombed a school in northern Syria, killing three civilians and injuring eight others including children, the Turkish defense ministry said on Tuesday.

Ankara has accused the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which it labels “terrorists,” of carrying out bombings in Tal Abyad, one of several once Kurdish-controlled towns seized by Turkey last month in a cross-border offensive.

Syrian Kurdish fighters “have now targeted a school in Tal Abyad’s Curn village. Three innocent civilians died and eight civilians including children were injured,” the Turkish defense ministry wrote on Twitter, sharing pictures from the attack.

Turkey has secured a 120-km-long (70-mile-long) stretch of border land including Tal Abyad, under a deal with Russia and the United States.

It hopes to resettle there some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees it hosts on its own soil.

