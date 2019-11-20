People lay flowers and candles at a makeshift memorial during a vigil and protest on the first anniversary of the assassination of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, outside the Courts of Justice in Valletta, Malta, on Oct. 16, 2018. | REUTERS

Malta police arrest businessman in connection with murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

VALLETTA – Malta police arrested one of the country’s most prominent businessmen on Wednesday in connection with an investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, two sources said.

Yorgen Fenech was detained after police intercepted his yacht off the Mediterranean island, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

His arrest came the day after the government said it would offer a pardon to a suspected middleman in the 2017 murder of Caruana Galizia if he named the mastermind behind the killing.

