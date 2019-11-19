A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting President Juan Guaido confronts members of the Bolivarian National Police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Juan Guaido's Venezuelan opposition struggling for momentum against Maduro

AP

CARACAS – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is struggling to draw protesters into the streets after calling for daily demonstrations to drive President Nicolas Maduro from power.

A few dozen Guaido supporters scuffled with security forces on Monday in Caracas, falling far short of what the opposition had hoped to achieve.

At a large demonstration on Saturday, Guaido appealed for sustained protests against the government.

School teacher Yldemar Acevedo joined a small gathering of protesters on Monday. She says she is determined to continue demonstrating.

Another Caracas resident, Ofelia Briceno, says she won’t protest again until the opposition has a clear plan for luring the military away from Maduro.

Guaido drew huge crowds when he declared himself interim president in January. Many thought change was imminent, but Maduro has kept power.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

An American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington in March. A federal appeals panel is voicing skepticism over the Justice Department's claim that it can defy Congress' request for secret material from the Mueller report. Two of the three judges who heard arguments at a hearing Nov. 12 seemed prepared to order at least some of the material sought by the House for its impeachment inquiry to be turned over.
House lawyer says committee investigating whether Trump lied to Robert Mueller
The House of Representatives' top lawyer told a federal appeals court Monday that the House is investigating whether President Donald Trump lied to special counsel Robert Mueller, and the attorney ...
Rescuers sail near a suspension bridge that collapsed Monday in Mirepoix-sur-Tarn, near Toulouse, southwest France.
Two dead as rural French bridge collapse sends vehicles plunging into river
A 15-year-old girl and a truck driver died Monday when a road bridge collapsed in rural southwest France, dumping several vehicles into a river and prompting nationwide questions about bridge safet...
U.S. businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri leaves BBC television studios in London Monday.
U.K. leader Johnson faces questions about ties to U.S. woman
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced new questions Monday about his relationship with an American businesswoman who allegedly received favors and public funds while Johnson was the mayor of L...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting President Juan Guaido confronts members of the Bolivarian National Police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

, ,