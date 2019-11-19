Former Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal leaves prison after being freed in Estremera, Spain, Sept. 16. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Spanish court says wanted Venezuelan spy still missing after his release amid U.S. extradition effort

AP

MADRID – A Spanish National Court official confirmed Monday that a former Venezuelan spymaster accused of attempting to “flood” the United States with drugs remains missing since an order for his arrest pending extradition was issued this month.

The official said the order for Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal’s arrest in Madrid was issued Nov. 8, after the court reversed an earlier ruling that rejected the U.S. extradition request for allegedly being politically motivated.

He said Carvajal has yet to be located. The official spoke on condition of anonymity under court rules.

Carvajal was for over a decade the eyes and ears in the military of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.

Carvajal had been free on bail with his passport confiscated following the initial ruling. Failure to locate him has been seen as very embarrassing for Spanish authorities.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration ties Carvajal to a 5.6-ton cocaine shipment busted in Mexico in 2006 and accuse him of aiding and protecting Colombian guerrillas.

In the extradition ruling released Monday but dated Nov. 8, the court rejected the earlier decision and said the case involved “continued and organized behavior in relation to drug trafficking over 20 years.”

Should Carvajal be located and arrested, the final word on his extradition will still lie with the Spanish government.

There was no immediate comment from Carvajal’s lawyer.

The U.S. had been seeking Carvajal’s extradition since the former head of Venezuela’s military intelligence fled to Spain in late March after publicly supporting the opposition’s efforts to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Prosecutors in New York say Carvajal should face trial for “narcoterrorism” as part of a group of Venezuelan officials who were charged with “flooding” the U.S. with drugs.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A young migrant gets a free haircut by a volunteer at a migrant camp near a legal port of entry bridge in Matamoros, Mexico, last month. In years past, migrants seeking asylum in the United States moved quickly through this violent territory on their way to the U.S., but now due to Trump administration policies, they remain here for weeks and sometimes months as they await their U.S. court dates, often in the hands of gangsters who hold Tamaulipas state in a vice-like grip.
100,000 kids in migration-related detention in U.S., U.N. expert estimates
An independent expert working with the U.N. human rights office estimates that over 100,000 children are being held in migration-related detention in the United States. Human rights lawyer Manfr...
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the opening ceremony of the conference titled Epitomernok 200 (Architect 200) at the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA) headquarters in Budapest last fall. Prince Andrew's effort to put the Jeffrey Epstein scandal behind him may have instead done him irreparable harm. While aides are trying to put the best face on his widely criticized interview with the BBC, royal watchers are asking whether he can survive the public relations disaster and remain a working member of the royal family.
Prince Andrew's efforts to put Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal behind him backfire
Prince Andrew's effort to put the Jeffrey Epstein scandal behind him may have instead done him irreparable harm. While aides are trying to put the best face on his widely criticized interview wi...
Deforestation is seen in August in the Nascentes da Serra do Cachimbo Biological Reserve in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, in the Amazon basin. Deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil surged to nearly 10,000 sq. km in the year to July — the highest in more than a decade, officials said Monday.
Brazil says Amazon deforestation is worst since 2008
The rate of deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest is at its highest level in more than a decade, according to a government report published on Monday. Deforestation between August 2018 and...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal leaves prison after being freed in Estremera, Spain, Sept. 16. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,