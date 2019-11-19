Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speaks to reporters after registering as a presidential candidate, outside the Central Elections Committee in Taipei on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Taiwanese President Tsai says Chinese electoral interference happening 'every day'

AP

TAIPEI – Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says Chinese attempts to interfere in the island’s presidential election campaign are happening “every day.”

Tsai gave no details, but she said China was using “every means they can” to influence the Jan. 11 vote for president and lawmakers. Tsai is seeking a second five-year term.

Tsai spoke Tuesday after she and her running mate, former Premier William Lai, officially registered for the election accompanied by cheering supporters.

China is believed to strongly favor Tsai’s main opponent in the race, Han Kuo-yu of the Beijing-friendly Nationalist Party.

Since she took office in 2016, Beijing has sought to undermine Tsai’s pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party government with increasing diplomatic and economic pressure.

Self-governing Taiwan split from China in 1949 and transitioned to a full democracy in the 1990s.

