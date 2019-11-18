A working-level meeting between officials from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Sapporo Municipal Government is held Monday in Sapporo to discuss arrangements for moving the Tokyo 2020 Marathon to Hokkaido's capital. | KYODO

National

Sapporo and IOC officials choose Odori Park as start and finish of Olympic Marathon and race walk

Kyodo

SAPPORO – The Tokyo Olympic Games Marathon and race walk events will start and finish at Odori Park in Sapporo under a plan agreed Monday at a meeting of the organizing committee and local municipalities, a committee official said.

The organizers held their second working-level talks with the Sapporo municipal and Hokkaido prefectural governments in preparation to confirm the plan at the International Olympic Committee’s executive board meeting on Dec. 4.

The organizers’ proposed marathon route sees runners running the roughly 20-kilometer (12.5-mile) course twice. The scenic route will pass by the Sapporo TV Tower, Sapporo Station and the Sapporo campus of Hokkaido University.

The race walking route under consideration makes a round trip up and down the road between Odori Park and the station.

On Oct. 16, the IOC made a sudden announcement that it would change the venue for the competitions due to concerns over extreme heat in Tokyo.

With fewer than 300 days until the games are set to kick off, the organizers have decided to plan the new course based on the route used for the Hokkaido Marathon.

The IOC, which decided on the relocation unilaterally, agreed at initial working-level talks on Nov. 8 to pay additional costs, including for the setup of temporary facilities, along with the organizers. The municipal and prefectural governments are to cover administrative costs.

IOC Coordination Commission Chairman John Coates said Wednesday that the IOC wanted to keep the men’s marathon on Aug. 9, as originally scheduled, which is the final day of the games when the closing ceremony will be held in Tokyo.

Runners will have to travel over 800 kilometers by air following the race to attend the closing ceremony in the capital, with arrangements further complicated by the need to administer doping tests and other procedures.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters Monday at his office in Tokyo.
Abe says his private office has no records of expenses for controversial dinner reception
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's approval rating has taken a hit in the past month, a media poll has shown, as accusations grow that his office may have violated political spending laws. Alleg...
A team of Japanese and South Korean researchers will start observing the asteroid Ryugu next fall using the Pirka Telescope located in the city of Nayoro in Hokkaido.
Team of Japanese and South Korean researchers to observe asteroid using Hokkaido telescope
A team of Japanese and South Korean researchers will start observing the Ryugu asteroid using a special telescope in Hokkaido from next fall, in hopes of gaining an understanding of how asteroid...
A police officer stands near a house in the city of Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, on Sunday where the bodies of three people were found.
71-year-old woman suspected of murdering three older family members due to stress of caregiving
A 71-year-old woman in central Japan suspected of murdering her husband has told investigators she strangled her in-laws as well, local police said Monday, pointing to the stress of being the sole ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A working-level meeting between officials from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Sapporo Municipal Government is held Monday in Sapporo to discuss arrangements for moving the Tokyo 2020 Marathon to Hokkaido's capital. | KYODO

, , , ,