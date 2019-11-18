National

Alert level raised for southern Kyushu's Mount Shinmoe volcano after swarm of 22 earthquakes

Kyodo

The alert level for a volcano in southwestern Japan was raised Monday amid increasing seismic activity in the area, according to the Meteorological Agency.

With the level now at 2 on a 5-point scale, people were warned not to approach the crater of Mount Shinmoe, a 1,421-meter-high volcano straddling the Kagoshima-Miyazaki prefectural border.

According to the agency, 22 earthquakes originating directly beneath the crater were recorded between noon Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday.

The agency warned of potential eruptions and the risk of flying rocks within 2 kilometers of the crater, as well as pyroclastic flows within 1 km of the crater.

Shinmoe, which last erupted in June last year, is one of 50 constantly monitored active volcanos in Japan.

A plume of ash and smoke billows skyward from the crater of Mount Shinmoe, which straddles the Kagoshima-Miyazaki prefectural border, during an eruption in June last year. | KYODO

