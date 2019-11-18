Sony to open applied AI research center in India next year

Sony Corp. will open its first research center in India in 2020 to study the application of artificial intelligence technology to businesses.

The Tokyo-based company will establish the center in Bengaluru, known as India’s Silicon Valley, in the state of Karnataka, according to a company statement late last week.

The center will develop AI technologies adaptable to the entertainment field, where Sony provides films and videos, a Sony spokesman said.

“Having Bengaluru as a foothold, we want to reinforce our research and development capability and competitiveness,” he said.

Sony’s software development subsidiary, Sony India Software Centre Pvt., is also located in the city.

The new applied AI center will hire around 10 people in the first fiscal year.

Sony plans to open similar centers at multiple sites in India while collaborating with local universities and individual researchers in motivating and fostering research talent, according to the statement.

Sony has been developing software in India for more than 20 years.