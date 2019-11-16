David Holmes arrives at the Capitol on Friday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

U.S. diplomat David Holmes confirms Trump asked about Ukraine probes: CNN

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – A U.S. official testified Friday that he overheard Donald Trump asking about “investigations” he had requested from Ukraine into domestic political rivals — placing the American president at the center of an alleged conspiracy to extort Kiev.

David Holmes said he heard a phone conversation in a Kiev restaurant in which Trump, on the other end of the line, pressed Washington’s EU ambassador Gordon Sondland for information on Ukrainian plans to probe former Vice President Joe Biden.

Details of the conversation were included in Holmes’ opening statement to impeachment investigators, published by CNN.

The revelation casts doubt on a major plank of the Republican Party’s defense against allegations that Trump led a conspiracy to seek foreign help in the 2020 U.S. election. Republicans have stated that the only direct evidence is the summary of a single July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky — which they say exonerates the U.S. leader.

Holmes, a career diplomat, said the Trump-Sondland call took place a day later, suggesting that the pressure on Ukraine amounted to a concerted effort rather than just one call.

Sondland told Trump that Zelensky “loves your ass,” Holmes is said to have testified.

“I then heard President Trump ask, ‘So, he’s gonna do the investigation?'” Holmes testified, adding that Sondland replied that Zelensky “will do ‘anything you ask him to.'”

Lawmakers who emerged from the deposition declined to provide details from the closed-door testimony, but they confirmed Holmes said he had heard the call.

“It’s a matter of public record that Mr. Holmes heard this conversation and recognized the president’s voice loud and clear because he was so loud on the phone,” Democratic congressman Gerry Connolly told CNN.

The call became public knowledge only on Wednesday, when William Taylor, the top envoy to Ukraine, testified that Holmes had brought it to his attention.

Holmes, according to his reported opening statement, said he could hear Trump’s “very loud and recognizable” voice through the earpiece of the phone.

Even though he did not take notes, Holmes testified that he has “clear recollection that these statements were made.”

The New York Times reported that after the call ended, Holmes asked if it was true that Trump did not care about Ukraine.

Sondland replied that Trump cared only about the “big stuff,” including investigations pushed by Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani because they could benefit him politically.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Maj. Mathew Golsteyn leaves the Fort Bragg courtroom with his civilian lawyer after an arraignment hearing on June 27 in North Carolina.
Trump grants pardons in military cases
President Donald Trump has pardoned a former U.S. Army commando set to stand trial next year in the killing of a suspected Afghan bomb-maker and for a former Army lieutenant who had been convicted ...
Marie Yovanovitch is sworn in to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday.
Trump interferes in impeachment hearings as former Ukraine envoy Marie Yovanovitch testifies
In chilling detail, ousted U.S. Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch described to Trump impeachment investigators Friday how she felt threatened upon learning that President Donald Trump had promis...
Image Not Available
Twitter details bans on political ads
Twitter on Friday said its political advertising ban will include references to political candidates or legislation, and it will not allow ads that advocate for a certain outcome on social and poli...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

David Holmes arrives at the Capitol on Friday. | REUTERS

, , ,