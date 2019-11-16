National

Manga creator Leiji Matsumoto collapses in Italy

JIJI

Legendary Japanese manga creator Leiji Matsumoto, known for “Galaxy Express 999” and many other works, collapsed and been sent to a hospital in Turin, Italy, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported Friday.

Suspected of having a stroke, Matsumoto, 81, underwent a computed tomography scan of his brain, according to the paper.

Matsumoto was visiting Turin to attend an event marking the 40th anniversary of the start of the television broadcast in Italy of “Space Pirate Captain Harlock,” one of his most famous manga works, the paper said.

Leiji Matsumoto | KYODO

