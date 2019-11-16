Woman stabbed to death in Niigata; suspect on run

A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death Friday in a bustling district of Niigata city and a male suspect is on the run, police said.

Yuzuki Ishizawa was found dead in a building near Niigata Station at around 9 p.m. She was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

According to witnesses and people working in the same building, she worked at a drinking establishment there. Police are investigating information that the suspect and victim may have known each other or that he may have been following her around.

A 60-year-old man who was in a bar on the fourth floor said he was surprised by a police siren and went to investigate. As he descended the stairs, he saw a woman on the second-floor landing with rescue workers performing CPR on her.

The woman appeared unconscious, with her abdomen covered in blood, he said.