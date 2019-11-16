Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri arrested over MDMA possession

Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possessing MDMA, police sources said.

The 33-year-old actress has appeared in a number of films and TV dramas and also performed as a singer. She was awarded the best newcomer award at the Japan Academy Film Prize for her role as an ethnic Korean girl living in Japan in “Pacchigi!” (“We Shall Overcome Someday”), directed by Kazuyuki Izutsu and released in 2004.

She was arrested on suspicion of possessing a powdered form of the drug at her house in Tokyo’s Meguro Ward on Saturday morning. Police are investigating how she came to possess the synthetic drug.

The Tokyo native was due to appear next year as the lawful wife of 16th-century warlord Oda Nobunaga in the NHK series “Kirin ga Kuru,” which roughly translates to “The Giraffe is Coming.”