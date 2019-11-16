National / Crime & Legal

Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri arrested over MDMA possession

Kyodo

Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possessing MDMA, police sources said.

The 33-year-old actress has appeared in a number of films and TV dramas and also performed as a singer. She was awarded the best newcomer award at the Japan Academy Film Prize for her role as an ethnic Korean girl living in Japan in “Pacchigi!” (“We Shall Overcome Someday”), directed by Kazuyuki Izutsu and released in 2004.

She was arrested on suspicion of possessing a powdered form of the drug at her house in Tokyo’s Meguro Ward on Saturday morning. Police are investigating how she came to possess the synthetic drug.

The Tokyo native was due to appear next year as the lawful wife of 16th-century warlord Oda Nobunaga in the NHK series “Kirin ga Kuru,” which roughly translates to “The Giraffe is Coming.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Leiji Matsumoto
Manga creator Leiji Matsumoto collapses in Italy
Legendary Japanese manga creator Leiji Matsumoto, known for "Galaxy Express 999" and many other works, collapsed and been sent to a hospital in Turin, Italy, Italian newspaper La Repubblica repo...
Kansai Electric Power Co. President Shigeki Iwane (right) bows in apology at a news conference held in Osaka on Sept. 27 after Kepco admitted that 20 employees, including top executives, received a total of ¥320 million in money and gifts from a now-deceased local politician in Takahama, Fukui Prefecture.
Kepco's gift scandal casts shadow over Kansai and 2025 Expo
Earlier this fall, it was revealed that 20 Kansai Electric Power Co. officials, including the chairman and president, received nearly ¥320 million in cash and presents between 2006 and 2018...
Emperor Naruhito walks to the Suki Hall, part of the gigantic Daijokyu Halls, to perform the Daijokyu no Gi main rite of the Daijosai thanksgiving ceremony on the Imperial Palace grounds in Tokyo on Friday.
Public funding of religious Daijosai ceremony draws flak
The government's decision to finance the Daijosai ceremony with state funds has faced criticism from experts claiming the move was taken with undue speed in order to avoid reigniting controversy...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Actress Erika Sawajiri. | KYODO

, , ,