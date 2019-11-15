Syrian military reinforcements arrive near the city of Ras al-Ayn, in the north of Syria last month. Syrian state media reported Thursday that government forces have started deploying in areas close to the Turkish border in the country's northeast, between the towns of Jawadiyeh and Malkiyeh, also known as Derik. | AP

World

Syrian troops begin deploying along border with Turkey

AP

DAMASCUS – Syrian government forces started deploying Thursday in areas close to the Turkish border in the country’s northeast as part of an agreement reached between Russia and Turkey, state media reported.

News agency SANA said troops were deploying between the towns of Jawadiyeh and Malkiyeh, also known as Derik, while state-run TV said Syrian border guards will be positioned at six points near to the frontier.

The deployment is part of a cease-fire deal brokered by Moscow last month along much of the northeastern border that seeks to clear the area of the Kurdish fighters who were key U.S. allies in the fight against the Islamic State group. Since the agreement was reached, Russia and Turkey began joint patrols along a narrower strip directly on the Turkish-Syrian border.

Turkey began a major military offensive against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria last month, capturing dozens of towns and villages.

SANA reported that since Turkey began its invasion of northern Syria on Oct. 9, some 19,776 families have been displaced from the northern countryside of Hasakeh province. It added that services are being provided to the displaced in 48 housing shelters.

Also Thursday President Bashar Assad said there are possibilities that a former British army officer who helped found the White Helmets volunteer organization in Syria was killed in Turkey.

Turkish officials had said that the death of James Le Mesurier in Istanbul this week is under investigation. Le Mesurier was the founder and CEO of May Day Rescue, which founded and trained the White Helmets, also known as the Syria Civil Defense, a group of local humanitarian volunteers.

He was 48 and had moved to Turkey with his wife four years ago, according to Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency. Le Mesurier’s body was found near his home in the Beyoglu district by worshippers on their way to a mosque, the agency reported.

“Maybe the founder of the White Helmets was planning to write a book about his life. This is unacceptable,” Assad said in an interview with Russia’s state-owned Russia 24. “These are possibilities, but they are big possibilities.”

Assad added that “there is a big possibility that Turkish intelligence carried out this act at the orders of foreign agencies. I repeat these are possibilities.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland arrives for an interview with the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and House Committee on Oversight and Reform, on Capitol Hill in Washington last month.
Second U.S. official reportedly heard Trump call with EU envoy Gordon Sondland seeking Ukraine 'i...
A second U.S. Embassy staffer in Kyiv overheard a cellphone call between President Donald Trump and his ambassador to the European Union discussing a need for Ukrainian officials to pursue "investi...
Migrant Justina holds her daughter, Samantha, at a refugee camp where she lives in Matamoros, Mexico, Nov. 5. Shortly after they entered the U.S. to seek asylum in September, Justina and Samantha were taken to a type of Border Patrol station that migrants refer to as the "hielera," or icebox. Samantha started having a fever and a cough. Eventually, her illness developed into pneumonia.
Health dangers emerge at growing migrant camp on Mexico side of U.S. border
A smoke-filled stench fills a refugee camp just a short walk from the U.S.-Mexico border, rising from ever-burning fires and piles of human waste. Parents and children live in a sea of tents and ta...
U.S. President Donald Trump (right) and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a joint news conference at the White House in Washington Wednesday.
GOP senators confronted Erdogan in Oval Office over video they deemed propaganda
In a contentious Oval Office meeting, a band of GOP senators rebuffed the effort by Turkey's president to depict anti-Islamic State Kurd forces as terrorists, with White House allies taking a harde...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Syrian military reinforcements arrive near the city of Ras al-Ayn, in the north of Syria last month. Syrian state media reported Thursday that government forces have started deploying in areas close to the Turkish border in the country's northeast, between the towns of Jawadiyeh and Malkiyeh, also known as Derik. | AP Emma Hedvig Christina Winberg, the wife of British rmy officer James Le Mesurier, who co-founded the "White Helmets volunteer organization in Syria, leaves after being questioned by Turkish police in Istanbul Wednesday. The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office said Tuesday an autopsy and other procedures were underway at Istanbul's Forensic Medicine Institute to determine "the exact cause" of Le Mesurier's death. | AP

, , , , , ,