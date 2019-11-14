Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (center) smiles with attendees at a cherry blossom-viewing event held April 13 at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo. | KYODO

Opposition lawmakers suspect law violation over cherry blossom-viewing party

JIJI

A senior opposition lawmaker Thursday detailed suspicions of an election law violation by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe or his office over an annual prime minister-hosted party to view cherry blossoms.

At a meeting of opposition parties, Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan parliamentary affairs chief Jun Azumi raised doubts about the price of ¥5,000 set by Abe’s support group for participating in an event on the eve of the party.

Azumi said he asked the Tokyo hotel where the event took place about the costs to hold a similar event there. According to him, the hotel answered that the costs are “roughly between 15,000 and ¥20,000” per participant, adding that a stand-up party with 150 participants costs around ¥11,000.

The stated event price of ¥5,000 is “impossible,” Azumi argued.

If the Abe side partially covered the event’s costs, that could constitute a violation of the public office election law.

The suspicion comes on top of cronyism allegations against Abe over the selection of participants in the government-funded cherry blossom party.

Amid the allegations, the government said Wednesday that the annual party will not take place next year.

On Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that the government is not necessarily considering abolishing the annual event, noting that ambassadors and other senior diplomats of other countries have participated.

Asked how many guests have been invited to the party on the recommendation of Abe and related people, Suga said the government has no specific numbers as it has discarded the recommendation lists.

