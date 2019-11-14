A Cathay Pacific flight flies over the city of Hong Kong in September. | REUTERS

Business

Asian airlines scrub annual gathering in Hong Kong as violence escalates

Reuters

SYDNEY/PARIS – A group of Asian airlines canceled an annual gathering of their executives next week due to the “unpredictability” of the situation in Hong Kong, they said late on Wednesday.

Hong Kong anti-government protesters on Wednesday paralyzed parts of the Asian financial hub for a third consecutive day, with some transport links, schools and many businesses closing after an escalation of violence.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., which had planned to host the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) Assembly of Presidents, on Wednesday lowered its profit guidance for the second time in less than a month, citing the “challenging and uncertain” outlook in its home city.

“This was a very difficult decision, given our commitment to organize this important industry event, but reflects the unpredictability of the situation in Hong Kong,” AAPA and Cathay said of the cancellation in a joint statement to delegates.

“At the same time, the well-being of our delegates and guests has always been of paramount importance.”

Senior executives from major Asian airlines, such as Japan Airlines, ANA Holdings Inc., Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd., Vietnam Airlines JSC and manufacturers Airbus SE and Boeing Co. had been expected to attend the event.

The cancellation came just over a week after major back to back conferences on air finance, a key growth area for Hong Kong. The Airfinance Journal and Airline Economics events went ahead smoothly, albeit with a marked drop in attendance compared to previous years.

Several aircraft finance executives at those events said there were concerns about the impact of Hong Kong protests, but some Western companies including U.S. lessor Air Lease Corp. AL.N reaffirmed their presence in the city, which is seen as a gateway to the fast-developing mainland Chinese market.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Carlos Romero Deschamps, leader of the oil workers union of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), delivers a speech during the 80th anniversary of the expropriation of Mexico's oil industry in Mexico City last year.
Hacker reportedly wants about $5 million in ransom from Pemex by month's end
The hacker behind a cyberattack that has crippled the Petroleos Mexicanos computer systems since the weekend is hoping to squeeze about $5 million out of the company and appears to have set a deadl...
Image Not Available
Biohaven braces for 'David versus Goliath' battle with Allergan over migraine medicine
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. is readying for what Chief Executive Officer Vlad Coric calls a "David versus Goliath" showdown with large-cap competitor Allergan PLC in a race to sell a new cl...
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives on stage between Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the BRICS summit in Brasilia Wednesday.
Port deal cited as Brazil and China hail strong ties
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Chinese President Xi Jinping praised their countries' strong bilateral relations at a meeting on Wednesday, as sources said a Chinese state firm was prepared ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Cathay Pacific flight flies over the city of Hong Kong in September. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,