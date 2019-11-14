North Korea says U.S. seeking December nuclear talks, but warns of 'trick' to buy time

North Korea’s top nuclear envoy said Thursday that the U.S. is seeking a return to denuclearization talks in December, but warned that he believed the move could be a “trick to earn time” ahead of a year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for progress in the talks.

Kim Myong Gil said in a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency that U.S. special envoy to North Korea Stephen Biegun had sent Pyongyang a message through an unnamed third country “hoping that the DPRK and the U.S. would meet again within December for negotiations.”

DPRK is the acronym for the North’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“If the negotiated solution of issues is possible, we are ready to meet with the U.S. at any place and any time,” Kim said.

However, Kim said he was skeptical that such a meeting would be possible, judging that the U.S. side was likely playing for time.

Nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and the North have effectively been deadlocked since working-level talks early last month ended with Kim saying they had broken off “entirely due to the United States’ failure to abandon its outdated viewpoint and attitude.”

In recent weeks, senior North Korean officials have criticized the U.S. over its position in the talks. Pyongyang’s former top nuclear negotiator blasted Washington’s “delaying tactics” late last month, warning that a failure to heed leader Kim Jong Un’s deadline for a “bold decision” by the year’s end and continued “belligerent relations” could lead to an “exchange of fire” at “any moment.”

North Korea has demanded that the U.S. lift what it calls a “hostile policy” toward Pyongyang. Observers say this likely means removing crushing U.N. and unilateral sanctions that have left the North Korean economy in tatters and continue to suffocate any hopes for its economy to grow.

Kim Myong Gil repeated those demands in his statement.

“If the U.S., failing to put forth a basic solution for lifting the anti-DPRK hostile policy harmful to our rights to existence and development, thinks that it can lead us to negotiations with [a] war-end declaration … and with other matters of secondary importance like the establishment of a liaison office, there is no possibility of the settlement of the issues,” he said.

“If the U.S. side has found a solution to be presented to us, it can just explain it to us directly.”

However, he said he remains doubtful that the Trump administration would be prepared to make an offer acceptable to Pyongyang.

“I intuitively feel that the U.S. is not ready to give a satisfactory answer to us and its proposal for dialogue with us is a trick to earn time,” Kim Myong Gil said.

“Explicitly speaking once again, I am not interested in such a meeting,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have met three times, first for an official summit in Singapore last year, again for a meeting in Vietnam this year and once for talks at the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas in late June. Though surrounded by much fanfare, all three meetings have yielded few, if any, tangible results, critics say.

Supporters of the president, however, contend Trump’s unorthodox approach — he was the first sitting U.S. president to meet with a North Korean leader — has upended Washington’s outdated way of dealing with Pyongyang.

Kim, however, has expressed his displeasure with the direction of the negotiations, analysts say, by conducting a flurry of short-range missile tests since May, including weapons likely designed to evade missile-defense systems in South Korea and Japan.

Pyongyang is banned from ballistic missile launches under U.N. Security Council resolutions.