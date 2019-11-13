World / Social Issues

Provocative magazine Atlantic retraces its roots, asks how civil war can be avoided

AP

NEW YORK – The Atlantic magazine was founded in the years leading up to the Civil War, so it’s worth noting when it produces a special new issue on the theme, “How to stop a Civil War.”

The issue went to newsstands and its articles were posted online Tuesday, the day before the House begins public impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump, timing both fortuitous and coincidental.

“It seemed fairly obvious that a magazine of the American idea should look hard at the question of whether the country is coming apart,” said Jeffrey Goldberg, Atlantic’s editor.

He’s not comparing the current era to November 1857, when the first Atlantic issue was published, “but it does feel that something has come off the rails a little bit,” Goldberg said.

Among the pieces in the new issue are Yoni Appelbaum’s look at the impact of demographic changes, where nonwhites will soon become a majority; Jonathan Haidt and Tobias Rose-Stockwell’s report on the destabilizing effect of social media; and Jonathan Rauch and Ray La Raja’s examination of a political system that increasingly punishes moderate viewpoints.

“We have political and media and technological systems that reward extremism,” Goldberg said.

Trump is a symptom of what has been happening to the country, not the cause, the editor said.

Lest the issue seem unrelentingly negative, it also contains a wistful piece by author Tom Junod on how Mister Rogers might react to the current times, and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda explores the impact of art in a troubled era.

While Atlantic writers offer some suggestions on how to get beyond current problems, Goldberg cautioned that “it’s not the job of journalists to make you feel better. It’s the job of journalists to tell you what’s going on.”

It may seem quaint to think a magazine with a paid circulation of 450,000 could have an impact on the national conversation. But that measurement is a reflection of another time, too. The Atlantic’s website has 30 million unique visitors a month, Goldberg said.

The magazine has been growing, adding 80 new positions since announcing an expansion in February 2018. It launched a new digital subscription plan with three tiers of service in September. The Atlantic said its digital revenue growth has thus far exceeded expectations.

Goldberg said the response indicates a desire for carefully reported and edited long-form journalism.

“Our desire is to inform and contextualize and argue and provoke all at the same time,” he said.

The new issue also coincides with a redesign of both the magazine and website. The December issue’s cover image is a red and blue handprint.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The first color image of Arrokoth, taken at a distance of 85,000 miles on Jan. 1, highlights its reddish surface. An enhanced color image (left) is taken by the Multispectral Visible Imaging Camera. The image taken by the Long-Range Reconnaissance Imager (center) has a higher spatial resolution than MVIC by approximately a factor of five, and the color (right) has been overlaid onto the LORRI image to show the color uniformity of the Arrokoth lobes.
NASA renames faraway ice world Arrokoth after backlash over Ultima Thule moniker
Ultima Thule, the farthest cosmic body ever visited by a spacecraft, has been officially renamed Arrokoth, or "sky" in the Native American Powhatan and Algonquian languages, following a signific...
A photographer takes pictures in a flooded St. Mark's Square, in Venice, Italy, Tuesday. The high tide reached a peak of 127 cm at 10:35 a.m. while an even higher level of 140 cm was predicted for later Tuesday evening.
Italy lashed by heavy rain, sees widespread flooding in Venice
Powerful rainstorms hit Italy on Tuesday, with the worst affected areas in the south and Venice, where there was widespread flooding. The heavy rainfall closed schools in several southern cities...
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, accompanied by Labour MP for Doncaster North, Ed Miliband, talks to flood-affected residents during a visit to the Bentley suburb of Doncaster, Britain, Tuesday.
Hackers attempt to take down U.K. Labour Party's web services ahead of election
Hackers attacked Britain's opposition Labour Party, bombarding its web services with malicious traffic in an attempt to force them offline just weeks ahead of a national election, party and securit...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This cover image released by The Atlantic shows the December issue "How to Stop a Civil War." The issue heads to newsstands and its articles will be posted online Tuesday. | THE ATLANTIC / VIA AP

, , , , , ,