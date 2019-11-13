The first color image of Arrokoth, taken at a distance of 85,000 miles on Jan. 1, highlights its reddish surface. An enhanced color image (left) is taken by the Multispectral Visible Imaging Camera. The image taken by the Long-Range Reconnaissance Imager (center) has a higher spatial resolution than MVIC by approximately a factor of five, and the color (right) has been overlaid onto the LORRI image to show the color uniformity of the Arrokoth lobes. | HO / NASA / JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY APPLIED PHYSICS LABORATORY / SOUTHWEST RESEARCH INSTITUTE / VIA AFP-JIJI

World / Science & Health

NASA renames faraway ice world Arrokoth after backlash over Ultima Thule moniker

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – Ultima Thule, the farthest cosmic body ever visited by a spacecraft, has been officially renamed Arrokoth, or “sky” in the Native American Powhatan and Algonquian languages, following a significant backlash over the old name’s Nazi connotations.

The icy rock, which orbits in the dark and frigid Kuiper Belt about a billion miles beyond Pluto, was visited by the NASA spaceship New Horizons in January, with the first detailed images showing it consisted of two spheres stuck together in the shape of a snowman.

Its technical designation is 2014 MU69 but the New Horizon team initially nicknamed it Ultima Thule (pronounced Tool-ey) after a mythical northern land in classical and medieval European literature described as beyond the borders of the known world.

That name sparked a backlash, however, because it was co-opted by far-right German occultists in the early 20th century as the fabled ancient northern country of the “Aryan” people (the term they used to describe proto-Indo-Europeans).

Their Thule Society later became Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party, and the term remains popular in alt-right circles: it is, for example, also the name of a Swedish white-power rock group.

The new official name, which was chosen by the New Horizons team and ratified by the International Astronomical Union, was announced in a ceremony at NASA headquarters Tuesday. A subsequent NASA statement made no mention of the controversy.

“The name ‘Arrokoth’ reflects the inspiration of looking to the skies and wondering about the stars and worlds beyond our own,” said Alan Stern, New Horizons principal investigator from Southwest Research Institute, Boulder, Colorado.

“That desire to learn is at the heart of the New Horizons mission, and we’re honored to join with the Powhatan community and people of Maryland in this celebration of discovery.”

NASA added that they had received consent from Powhatan Tribal elders, and the name was chosen to associate the culture of the native people who lived in the region where the object was discovered.

Both the Hubble Space Telescope, which found the object in 2014, and the New Horizons mission (at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory) operated out of Maryland, whose Chesapeake Bay region is home to the Powhatan people.

Responding to a query by AFP, NASA emphasized Ultima Thule was only ever a nickname — but did not comment on whether the Nazi controversy played a role in discarding it.

Astrophysicist Simon Porter, who works for the New Horizons mission, tweeted: “This took far too long, but I am happy with the result. #Arrokoth!”

Ocean McIntyre, a NASA science assistant, added: “Arrokoth is far better of a name for MU69 than Ultima Thule. I’m glad that the old moniker didn’t make the cut. Welcome to the newest member of the named solar system bodies — Arrokoth!”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A photographer takes pictures in a flooded St. Mark's Square, in Venice, Italy, Tuesday. The high tide reached a peak of 127 cm at 10:35 a.m. while an even higher level of 140 cm was predicted for later Tuesday evening.
Italy lashed by heavy rain, sees widespread flooding in Venice
Powerful rainstorms hit Italy on Tuesday, with the worst affected areas in the south and Venice, where there was widespread flooding. The heavy rainfall closed schools in several southern cities...
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, accompanied by Labour MP for Doncaster North, Ed Miliband, talks to flood-affected residents during a visit to the Bentley suburb of Doncaster, Britain, Tuesday.
Hackers attempt to take down U.K. Labour Party's web services ahead of election
Hackers attacked Britain's opposition Labour Party, bombarding its web services with malicious traffic in an attempt to force them offline just weeks ahead of a national election, party and securit...
This cover image released by The Atlantic shows the December issue "How to Stop a Civil War." The issue heads to newsstands and its articles will be posted online Tuesday.
Provocative magazine Atlantic retraces its roots, asks how civil war can be avoided
The Atlantic magazine was founded in the years leading up to the Civil War, so it's worth noting when it produces a special new issue on the theme, "How to stop a Civil War." The issue went to n...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The first color image of Arrokoth, taken at a distance of 85,000 miles on Jan. 1, highlights its reddish surface. An enhanced color image (left) is taken by the Multispectral Visible Imaging Camera. The image taken by the Long-Range Reconnaissance Imager (center) has a higher spatial resolution than MVIC by approximately a factor of five, and the color (right) has been overlaid onto the LORRI image to show the color uniformity of the Arrokoth lobes. | HO / NASA / JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY APPLIED PHYSICS LABORATORY / SOUTHWEST RESEARCH INSTITUTE / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , ,