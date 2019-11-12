U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Eternal Light Monument in Madison Square Park during the Veteran's Day parade in New York on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

World / Politics

Trump kicks off Veterans Day tribute in NYC, draws protester chants of 'lock him up'

AP

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump kicked off New York City’s Veterans Day Tribute on Monday by saying the nation’s veterans “risked everything for us. Now it is our duty to serve and protect them every single day of our lives.”

Trump spoke at the opening of the 100th annual parade organized by the United War Veterans Council in Madison Square Park. He is the first sitting president to accept the group’s invitation to speak at the event.

As Trump spoke, more than 100 protesters gathered and could be heard with whistles and booing. Some chanted “lock him up” and “shame, shame, shame.”

Trump told the crowd that the nation’s veterans often came face to face with evil and did not back down.

“You returned from war and you never forgot your friends who didn’t return,” Trump said. “But your greatest tribute of all is the way you lived your lives in the years since.”

Trump also used the event to tout the strength of the U.S. military and the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying “al-Baghdadi is dead. His second in charge is dead. We have our eyes on number 3.”

Trump has been a longtime supporter of the parade. The New York Times reported that during the 1990s he pledged $200,000 and offered to raise money from friends in exchange for being named the parade’s grand marshal.

Trump is a lifelong New Yorker but recently changed his official residence to Florida, complaining about his treatment by the heavily Democratic city’s elected officials.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (right) and Bolivian President Evo Morales gesture during the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) summit at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas in 2017. Morales resigned on Sunday, caving in following three weeks of sometimes-violent protests over his disputed re-election after the army and police withdrew their backing.
Maduro's military stands in the way of Bolivia playbook repeat in Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition leaders looking to oust their country's socialist government can perhaps take some hope from the resignation of its leftist ally in Bolivia, President Evo Morales, on Sunday a...
Palestinian relatives mourn over the body of Omar al-Badawi, who was reported killed earlier in the day during clashes with Israeli security forces in the al-Arroub refugee camp, during his funeral on Monday in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The 22-year-old al-Badawi was hit in the chest with live fire before being taken to Ahali hospital in the nearby city of Hebron, where he was pronounced dead, Palestinian medical sources said.
Video raises questions about Israeli shooting of Palestinian
Israeli troops on Monday shot and killed a young Palestinian man during clashes in a West Bank refugee camp, but an amateur video indicated the man was unarmed and not participating in the unrest w...
Beth Schlachter, Family Planning 2020 (FP2020) executive director, speaks on the latest data and analysis on global progress in family planning ahead of the 25th International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) Summit in Nairobi on Monday.
Kenya hosts global sexual health summit amid protests from Catholics and pro-life groups
The United Nations and Kenyan government on Monday came under fire on the eve a global conference on sexual and reproductive health with Christian groups claiming hosting the event was promoting ab...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Eternal Light Monument in Madison Square Park during the Veteran's Day parade in New York on Monday. | BLOOMBERG A man identifying himself as a WWII veteran confronts demonstrators protesting the attendance of U.S. President Donald Trump at a Veterans Day parade in New York Monday. | REUTERS Men dressed in historic uniforms re-create the famous 1945 photograph of Marines raising the American flag on Iwo Jima, during the New York City Veterans Day Parade in New York Monday. President Donald Trump spoke at the opening ceremony of the parade, which commemorates the centennial of Veterans Day. | AP People carry a giant American flag up Fifth Avenue during the New York City Veterans Day Parade in New York Monday. | AP

, , ,