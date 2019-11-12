World

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta for bleeding on the brain

Reuters

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to an Atlanta hospital on Monday for a procedure to relieve brain pressure from bleeding caused by recent falls, the Carter Center has said in a statement.

Carter, 95, the country’s oldest living president, was admitted to Emory University Hospital three weeks after suffering a minor pelvic fracture in a fall at his home in Plains, Georgia. He was released from the hospital a few days after that accident.

A previous fall earlier in October required stitches to Carter’s face, but he resumed work soon after on a home-building project for the nonprofit group Habitat for Humanity.

In May, the former Democratic president broke his hip, also at home, requiring him to undergo surgery. He was hospitalized briefly in 2017 for dehydration, and was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2015.

No information was immediately provided about the circumstances leading to his latest hospitalization.

The procedure to relieve pressure on his brain was scheduled for Tuesday morning, the Carter Center said, adding that he was “resting comfortably,” and that his wife, Rosalynn, 92, was with him.

Carter, a former peanut farmer and Georgia governor, defeated Republican President Gerald Ford in 1976 to become the nation’s 39th president, serving a single four-year term in the White House.

His presidency was overshadowed by an economic recession, an energy crisis and the taking of U.S. hostages by Iran, but he also played a leading role in brokering the Camp David Accords leading to an Egypt-Israel peace treaty.

He lost his 1980 re-election bid to Republican Ronald Reagan.

After leaving office in 1981, Carter went on to become an international fixture and a noted humanitarian. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his efforts toward finding peaceful solutions to international conflicts, advancing democracy and human rights and promoting economic and social development.

He and his wife founded the Carter Center in 1982 to carry on their international and humanitarian work.

Carter has lived longer after leaving the White House than any former president in U.S. history.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump departs for a trip from the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 8. Less than a year before the 2020 election, impeachment proceedings are taking Democrats and Republicans into uncharted waters.
Trump impeachment inquiry set to reshape 2020 presidential race
The start of public impeachment hearings in the House this week are likely to push the race for the White House into a new phase, testing whether Democratic efforts to investigate President Donald ...
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (right) and Bolivian President Evo Morales gesture during the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) summit at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas in 2017. Morales resigned on Sunday, caving in following three weeks of sometimes-violent protests over his disputed re-election after the army and police withdrew their backing.
Maduro's military stands in the way of Bolivia playbook repeat in Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition leaders looking to oust their country's socialist government can perhaps take some hope from the resignation of its leftist ally in Bolivia, President Evo Morales, on Sunday a...
Palestinian relatives mourn over the body of Omar al-Badawi, who was reported killed earlier in the day during clashes with Israeli security forces in the al-Arroub refugee camp, during his funeral on Monday in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The 22-year-old al-Badawi was hit in the chest with live fire before being taken to Ahali hospital in the nearby city of Hebron, where he was pronounced dead, Palestinian medical sources said.
Video raises questions about Israeli shooting of Palestinian
Israeli troops on Monday shot and killed a young Palestinian man during clashes in a West Bank refugee camp, but an amateur video indicated the man was unarmed and not participating in the unrest w...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Jimmy Carter | REUTERS

,