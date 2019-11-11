Police forensic experts examine the crime scene where a 15-year-old was fatally hit and another severely wounded when attackers opened fire on a pizzeria before fleeing the scene on bicycles in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday. | JOHAN NILSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / VIA REUTERS

World

Shooting in Sweden leaves teen dead, another wounded amid spate of violence

AP

HELSINKI – A 15-year-old boy was killed and another teenager was in critical condition after a shooting in a busy square in the southern city of Malmo, Swedish police said Sunday. Similar incidents and explosions in Malmo recently have alarmed politicians and residents.

Malmo police said the slain boy was one of two people hit after unknown assailants opened fire into a pizza parlor at about 9 p.m. on Saturday. Witnesses saw the attackers flee on bicycles.

The shooting took place just minutes after an explosion in another Malmo district where a bomb set under a car detonated, destroying the vehicle and damaging other cars.

Police couldn’t say yet if the two incidents were linked and did not yet identify suspects in either case.

Katrin Stjernfeldt Jammeh, chairwoman of local municipality council, told Swedish broadcaster SVT she was concerned Saturday’s events would escalate the spiral of violence seen in past years in Malmo, a city of some 320,000 residents.

“It is every parent’s nightmare to lose a child. It’s been a heavy and black night in Malmo,” Stjernfeldt Jammeh said, adding that Swedish police consider many similar incidents in the past to be linked and gang-related.

“We’ve been in this situation before with similar events. This is what the police have warned about, namely an escalation of cruel and reckless violence in Malmo,” she said.

Explosions and shootings in the past few years in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city, have been linked mainly to organized crime and feuding gangs.

Ulf Kristersson, leader of the center-right opposition Moderate Party, urged Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to act quickly to curb the violence.

Local resident Jacob Bjorkander told Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan that he had been cycling near the pizza parlor with his two young children the night of the shooting.

“It’s regrettable, absolutely awful, and lacking in any respect,” Bjorkander told Sydsvenskan “This should be the end of it. It’s gone too far. People should be out on the streets showing what they think, that we don’t want this in our town.”

Swedish news agency TT said five fatal shootings and 29 explosions, including Saturday’s incidents, have taken place in Malmo this year, figures substantially lower than during all of 2018, according to police statistics.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Lebanese demonstrators wave national flags during ongoing anti-government protests in the heart of Beirut on Sunday. The Arabic slogan on the fist in the background reads: "Revolution." A nationwide protest movement over poor services, economic woes and official corruption enters its fourth week with demonstrators hoping to expel an elite they say has ruled the country like a cartel for decades.
Food shortage fears spark panic buying in protest-hit Lebanon
Fearing food shortages in protest-hit Lebanon, Sanaa crammed bags of fava beans into a packed trolley, one of dozens of shoppers who rushed to buy basic supplies in a Beirut department store. "I...
Residents gather in front of a shop that was damaged in a car bomb explosion in the town of Suluk in Syria's Turkish-controlled Tal Abyad border region on Sunday, in which Ankara said at least eight people were killed and more than 20 wounded.
Car bomb kills eight in Turkish-controlled area in Syria: Ankara
A car bomb in Syria killed eight people and wounded more than 20 on Sunday in the sector in the north of the country currently under Turkey's control, Ankara said. "Eight civilians lost their li...
Democratic presidential hopeful Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a town hall in Berlin, New Hampshire, on Saturday.
U.S. presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg makes case as calm visionary for 2020
Democrat Pete Buttigieg is criss-crossing New Hampshire on a mission: introduce himself and his centrist policies to shrewd, often independent-minded voters while convincing them he is the relatabl...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Police forensic experts examine the crime scene where a 15-year-old was fatally hit and another severely wounded when attackers opened fire on a pizzeria before fleeing the scene on bicycles in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday. | JOHAN NILSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / VIA REUTERS

,