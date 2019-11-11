Workers are seen Sunday at the construction site of a second reactor in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start the works at the facility. Bushehr is Iran's only nuclear power station and is currently running on imported fuel from Russia that is closely monitored by the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Iran and Russia launch new phase of nuclear power reactor construction

AFP-JIJI

BUSHEHR, IRAN – Tehran and Moscow inaugurated on Sunday a new phase of construction for a second reactor at Iran’s sole nuclear power plant in Bushehr on the Gulf coast.

Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), and deputy chief of Russia’s nuclear agency, Rosatom, Alexander Lokshin, launched the new stage at a ceremony where concrete was poured for the reactor base.

The reactor is one of two officially under construction since 2017 at the Bushehr site that is around 750 km (460 miles) south of Tehran.

The landmark 2015 nuclear deal Iran signed with six major powers, including Russia, placed restrictions on the sort of nuclear reactor Tehran could develop and its production of nuclear fuel but it did not require Iran to halt its use of nuclear energy for power generation.

“In a long term vision until 2027-2028, when these projects are finished, we will have 3,000 megawatts of nuclear plant-generated electricity,” Salehi said at the ceremony.

The Islamic republic has been seeking to reduce its reliance on oil and gas through the development of nuclear power facilities.

Russia built the existing 1,000 megawatt reactor at Bushehr that came online in September 2011 and is expected to undertake construction of a a third in future, according to the AEOI.

As part of the 2015 agreement, Moscow provides Tehran with the fuel it needs for its electricity-generating nuclear reactors.

Intended to guarantee that Iran’s long-controversial nuclear program would never be used for military purposes, the survival of the deal has been under threat since the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in May 2018, reimposing biting sanctions.

In response to the sanctions, which deprive Iran of anticipated benefits from the deal, Tehran began walking back on its commitments from May this year.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Chief of Indonesian Local Police Agus Andrianto talks during a news conference about the assassination of two Indonesian activists, 42-year-old Martua Parasian Siregar and 55-year-old Maraden Sianipar, in Medan, South Sumatra province, Indonesia, Friday.
Murder of Indonesia palm oil activists shows growing threat, rights groups say
The murder of two Indonesian activists, which police say was ordered by a palm oil businessman, highlights the escalating violence and threats faced by environmentalists who challenge the industry,...
A screen shows the gross merchandise volume, a measure of sales, after 1 minute and 36 seconds of Singles' Day sales, as it reaches over $1.4 billion, in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province early on Monday.
Alibaba says Singles' Day sales hit $13 billion in first hour
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Inc. said on Monday that sales for its annual Singles' Day shopping blitz hit 91.2 billion yuan ($13 billion) within the first hour, up 32 percent fro...
A picture taken on Oct. 16 shows Russian online retailer Ozon's logistics center outside the town of Tver.
Russian e-commerce booms despite economic doldrums
Moscow photographer Galina Goryushina says that online shopping has changed her life. "I've got more time for myself," said the 30-year-old freelancer. "I don't have to haul heavy shopping ba...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Workers are seen Sunday at the construction site of a second reactor in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start the works at the facility. Bushehr is Iran's only nuclear power station and is currently running on imported fuel from Russia that is closely monitored by the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,