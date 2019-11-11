Japan lowers assessment after machinery orders fall for third month

Japan’s core private-sector machinery orders fell 2.9 percent in September from August for a third straight monthly decline, prompting the government to downgrade its assessment, Cabinet Office data showed Monday.

Anchored by sluggish demand from the nonferrous metal sector, orders — excluding ships and those placed by electric utilities due to volatility — totaled ¥850.19 billion ($7.8 billion).

The office downgraded its view of machinery orders — seen as a leading indicator of capital expenditure — for the first time since last December, saying they are “showing signs of stalling in their recovery.”

Until August, it had said orders were “showing signs of picking up.”

“The upward trend we had seen from this spring has been slightly falling (in the last three months) so we downgraded the assessment,” a government official told reporters.

In the reporting month, orders from manufacturers fell 5.2 percent to ¥360.38 billion, due partly to weak demand for nuclear power-related equipment and computers from the nonferrous metal sector, and railway cars from the transport machinery sector excluding automobiles.

Demand from nonmanufacturers, minus orders for ships and those from power companies, rose 2.6 percent to ¥489.82 billion, buoyed by appetite for computers from the information and communications sector.

Overseas orders, seen as an indicator of future exports, fell 12.6 percent to ¥852.95 billion, prompted by a slump in demand for motors and industrial machinery.

No rush to beat the Oct. 1 hike in Japan’s consumption tax from 8 percent to 10 percent was seen in the reporting month, the official said.

Total orders fell 18.7 percent to ¥2.14 trillion, largely due to a significant drop in overseas demand.