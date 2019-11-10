Junji Sarashina, a second-generation Japanese-American who was in Hiroshima at the time of the 1945 atomic bombing, speaks of his experiences in Los Angeles on Sunday. | KYODO

National

Exhibition about Japanese-American A-bomb victims opens at Los Angeles museum

Kyodo

LOS ANGELES – An exhibition featuring the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki opened Saturday in Los Angeles, telling the stories of Japanese-Americans who were in those cities when the bombs were dropped in August 1945.

Marking the 75th anniversary of the tragedies, the Japanese American National Museum will run the event through next June 7 in partnership with the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

During an opening event, Junji Sarashina, 90, a second-generation Japanese-American who was in Hiroshima at the time of the bombing, said he hopes all future generations will learn about the horrors of atomic bombs through the exhibition.

Howard Kakita, 81, a third-generation Japanese-American who was also in Hiroshima when the bomb was dropped, said he will never forget what he saw under the mushroom cloud.

It marks the first time that the Los Angeles museum has run an atomic bomb-themed exhibition since its inception in 1992.

The museum chronicles Japanese-American history, including their incarceration in internment camps in the United States during the Pacific War.

Titled “Under a Mushroom Cloud: Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and the Atomic Bomb,” the exhibition includes artifacts belonging to atomic bomb victims and photograph panels on loan from the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.

It displays a paper crane folded by former President Barack Obama and presented to Hiroshima when he visited the city in 2016 as the first sitting U.S. president to do so.

The exhibition also shows photos depicting the suffering of Japanese-American victims of the 1945 bombings.

“Our biggest issue is how to convey the extent of the damage to the next generation, as atomic bomb survivors are getting old and passing away,” said Takuo Takigawa, director of the Hiroshima museum.

According to the Los Angeles museum, some Japanese-Americans who were in Japan to learn the culture and for other reasons became victims of the bombings because they were unable to return to the United States during World War II.

There were an estimated 3,200 Japanese-Americans in Hiroshima at the time, the museum said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako wave during the royal motorcade in Tokyo on Sunday.
Emperor and empress greet huge crowds at Tokyo enthronement parade
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako waved and smiled from an open car in Sunday's motorcade which passed through central Tokyo, marking his enthronement before about 120,000 delighted well-wishe...
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (right) waves during a parade in Taipei on Oct. 10.
Japanese lawmakers eye increased security cooperation with U.S. and Taiwan
A group of Japanese lawmakers is looking to ramp up security cooperation with the United States and Taiwan in a bid to counter China's military buildup and growing assertiveness in the region, acco...
Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their daughters, Princess Mako (second from left) and Princess Kako (left), are seen at the Imperial Palace Sanctuaries in Tokyo on Oct. 22. They were at the palace to attend the proclamation event for the emperor's enthronement ceremony at another location within the palace later the same day.
Some in Japanese government calling for women to head their own imperial family branches
Some officials in the Japanese government are calling for female members of the imperial family to be allowed to maintain their status as family members after marriage by heading their own family b...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Junji Sarashina, a second-generation Japanese-American who was in Hiroshima at the time of the 1945 atomic bombing, speaks of his experiences in Los Angeles on Sunday. | KYODO

, , , ,