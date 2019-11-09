People wait to see "Violet Evergarden Story: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll" ("Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jido Shuki Ningyo"), the first film released by Kyoto Animation Co. since July's deadly arson attack, at a movie theater in the city of Kyoto on Sept. 6. | KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Police question suspected Kyoto anime studio arsonist for first time since deadly July attack

Kyodo

KYOTO – Shinji Aoba, the suspect in a deadly arson attack in July on a Kyoto Animation Co. studio, has been questioned by police for the first time as he recovers from severe burns, investigative sources said Saturday.

Aoba basically admitted to perpetrating the attack, in which 36 people died, during questioning Friday at an Osaka hospital, saying he expects to be given the death sentence, according to the sources.

While the questioning was conducted on a voluntary basis, police have already obtained an arrest warrant for Aoba on suspicion of murder and arson, among other charges.

They will arrest him after doctors determine that he can withstand confinement.

The 41-year-old has recently started rehabilitation after his condition improved to the point where he can sit down.

After undergoing multiple skin grafts, his situation was declared to be no longer life-threatening in early August.

The company’s studio in Kyoto’s Fushimi Ward, the center of its anime production, was set ablaze July 18 after Aoba allegedly ignited gasoline inside the three-story building, where 70 people were working. The attack also injured 33 people.

Kyoto Animation, often referred to as KyoAni by fans at home and abroad, is known for works such as “K-On!” and “The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya,” which depict the everyday lives of high school girls.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attend a national festival Saturday outside the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. The event was held to celebrate his enthronement.
Idol group Arashi sing at festival held to mark emperor's enthronement
Popular all-male idol group Arashi sang at a national festival Saturday to celebrate the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito, with the event attended by the imperial couple. The festival wa...
Ryotaro Oue
Man indicted on drug charges escapes while being transferred to police custody in Osaka Prefecture
A man who had been indicted for using illegal stimulants and possessing marijuana escaped early Saturday in Osaka Prefecture while being transferred to police custody after his bail was revoked....
The English proficiency level of Japanese this year was rated at 53rd, down from 49th, in an annual survey carried out in 100 non-English speaking countries and regions by Swiss-based EF Education First.
Japanese ranked 53rd in English skills in annual worldwide survey
The English proficiency level for Japanese was ranked 53rd in an annual survey of 100 non-English speaking countries and regions by EF Education First, down from 49th place in last year's survey...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People wait to see "Violet Evergarden Story: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll" ("Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jido Shuki Ningyo"), the first film released by Kyoto Animation Co. since July's deadly arson attack, at a movie theater in the city of Kyoto on Sept. 6. | KYODO

, , , , ,