National / Crime & Legal

Man indicted on drug charges escapes while being transferred to police custody in Osaka Prefecture

Kyodo

OSAKA – A man who had been indicted for using illegal stimulants and possessing marijuana escaped early Saturday in Osaka Prefecture while being transferred to police custody after his bail was revoked.

Ryotaro Oue fled from a vehicle in Higashiosaka at around 4 a.m. when an official from the Osaka District Public Prosecutor’s Office unlocked the suspect’s left handcuff after he complained it was too tight, the office said.

The 42-year-old, who had been sitting in the third row of seats in the passenger section of the vehicle, opened the door of the moving vehicle and escaped as the driver slowed down to stop.

The incident follows a similar episode on Oct. 30 when a woman on trial for traffic law violations fled in her son’s car after her bail was revoked at the Kishiwada branch of the Osaka District Court.

She was caught and returned to custody two days later.

Oue’s bail was revoked Thursday after he did not appear for three consecutive hearings. He made his escape Saturday despite there being two male officials with him in the back of the escort vehicle.

The prosecutor’s office called police immediately after his escape and contacted the city office at around 6 a.m. The city of Higashiosaka put out information around 7:30 a.m. asking residents to be on high alert for the 171-centimeter-tall fugitive, who has a slender build and a buzz cut.

Oue was wearing a navy shirt, camouflage print trousers and was barefoot when he escaped, the prosecutor’s office said. He also may still have handcuffs attached to his right wrist.

“It is a very regrettable (incident),” said Satoru Ueno, administrative manager at the office in Osaka Prefecture. “We want to bring him into custody as soon as possible and will do everything in our power to catch him.”

The Shinmachi district where Oue escaped is home to factories and is also close to Hanazono Rugby Stadium which hosted several games during the recent 2019 Rugby World Cup.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attend a national festival Saturday outside the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. The event was held to celebrate his enthronement.
Idol group Arashi sing at festival held to mark emperor's enthronement
Popular all-male idol group Arashi sang at a national festival Saturday to celebrate the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito, with the event attended by the imperial couple. The festival wa...
People wait to see "Violet Evergarden Story: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll" ("Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jido Shuki Ningyo"), the first film released by Kyoto Animation Co. since July's deadly arson attack, at a movie theater in the city of Kyoto on Sept. 6.
Police question suspected Kyoto anime studio arsonist for first time since deadly July attack
Shinji Aoba, the suspect in a deadly arson attack in July on a Kyoto Animation Co. studio, has been questioned by police for the first time as he recovers from severe burns, investigative source...
The English proficiency level of Japanese this year was rated at 53rd, down from 49th, in an annual survey carried out in 100 non-English speaking countries and regions by Swiss-based EF Education First.
Japanese ranked 53rd in English skills in annual worldwide survey
The English proficiency level for Japanese was ranked 53rd in an annual survey of 100 non-English speaking countries and regions by EF Education First, down from 49th place in last year's survey...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ryotaro Oue | OSAKA DISTRICT PUBLIC PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE / VIA KYODO

, ,