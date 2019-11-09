National / Crime & Legal

Body of baby girl found buried in central Tokyo park

Kyodo

The body of a baby girl was found buried in a park in central Tokyo on Friday, after police received an emergency call in the morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it received a call at 10:45 a.m. saying that “what appears to be the corpse of a baby is buried” at Italy Park in Minato Ward’s Higashishimbashi, a district dotted with skyscraper office buildings and luxury high-rise condominiums near Shiodome Station on the Yurikamome line.

The baby’s head and part of an arm were found protruding above ground in a grassy area, the police said. The body had sustained no noticeable wounds.

“I walk my dog every day and never imagined this kind of incident would happen here since this place is brightly lit and cars pass by frequently,” said a 21-year-old woman who lives in the neighborhood.

The police are investigating the cause of the baby’s death and treating the case as abandonment of a dead body.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Then-Crown Princess Masako waves to Imperial Household staffers alongside then-Crown Prince Naruhito as they depart for their wedding parade in Tokyo on June 9, 1993.
Emperor's enthronement parade inspires wedding and tour packages
Emperor Naruhito's enthronement parade on Sunday has inspired a number of products and services, ranging from wedding packages offering the same style of dress expected to be worn by Empress Mas...
Image Not Available
Japan to go ahead with using descriptive questions in university entrance exams from 2020
Japan will carry out plans to introduce descriptive questions for Japanese and mathematics subjects under a new unified university entrance examination system starting in fiscal 2020, education ...
Image Not Available
Former senior Japanese bureaucrat set to be referred to prosecutors over car crash that killed mo...
Police will refer to prosecutors as soon as next week the case of an 88-year-old former senior bureaucrat who was involved in a fatal car crash in central Tokyo in April, according to investigat...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Police investigate a park in the Higashishimbashi district of Tokyo's Minato Ward Friday after the body of a newborn was found buried there. | ?¯

, ,