Prosecutors in Roger Stone trial point to dozens of calls with Trump campaign despite his denial

WASHINGTON – Jurors in Roger Stone’s criminal trial heard a recording of the longtime Republican operative telling a congressional committee that he told no one on President Donald Trump’s campaign about his communications with WikiLeaks.

Then they heard evidence that Stone had almost five dozen conversations with top campaign officials, as well as Trump himself.

Stone, 67, is charged with lying to Congress, obstructing its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and witness tampering. On Thursday, the first full day of testimony in federal court in Washington, prosecutors played excerpts of Stone’s more than 2 1/2 hours of testimony before the House Intelligence Committee in 2017. It included an exchange in which Stone flatly denied having discussed those communications, through an intermediary, with the campaign.

“I did not,” Stone testified on Sept. 26, 2017, when asked if he spoke to campaign officials.

A prosecutor, Jonathan Kravis, immediately asked a witness, former FBI agent Michelle Taylor, precisely how many conversations Stone had with the Trump campaign as WikiLeaks was releasing tens of thousands of documents stolen from Democratic Party computers. Taylor had worked for special counsel Robert Mueller.

Using a chart to illustrate her testimony, Taylor identified 25 calls to Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort; 28 calls to Manafort’s top deputy, Rick Gates; two calls with campaign chief executive officer Steve Bannon; and two with Trump.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson noted that the chart showed only the existence of the calls, not their content.

Bannon and Gates are expected to testify for the government.

Stone’s lead defense lawyer, Bruce Rogow, argued on Wednesday that Stone believed he had been truthful and responsive to Congress, given what he understood as the scope of the committee’s inquiry: probing Russian interference in the election and involvement by people tied to the campaign. Keith Stein/Center for Great Apes via

