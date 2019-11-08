Officials stand during a minute of silence with family members of victims of an ambush on workers near a Canadian-owned mine, in Ouagadougou Thursday. | REUTERS

World

Burkina Faso leader vows to defeat 'terrorists' after ambush leaves at least 37 dead

AP

OUAGADOUGOU – Burkina Faso’s president vowed Thursday that security forces will hunt down “terrorists and all their accomplices,” a day after at least 37 people were killed in the West African nation when gunmen attacked a convoy carrying employees of a Canadian mining company.

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore also called for volunteers “to defend the homeland in the areas under threat” following what is believed to be the deadliest attack in Burkina Faso since Islamic extremists became active in the country in 2015.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday’s ambush but the high death toll and targeting of a foreign company’s employees suggest that well-armed jihadis carried out the assault. At least 60 other people were wounded in the ambush, according to regional governor Col. Saidou Sanou.

Wednesday’s attack happened in eastern Burkina Faso, about 25 miles (40 km) from the Boungou mine, which is owned Canada’s Semafo company. The gunmen attacked a convoy of five buses carrying mine employees that was accompanied by a military escort.

Images broadcast on state-run television showed a charter bus with windows completely missing after the hail of gunfire.

The ambush underscores the deteriorating security situation in Burkina Faso, which observers say has increasingly become a refuge for jihadis from neighboring Mali and Niger.

Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou, was hit by extremist violence for the first time in January 2016. At least 30 people were killed after the militants targeted a cafe popular with foreigners. Then in August 2017, 18 people were killed in an attack on a Turkish restaurant in the capital.

Jihadis have attacked police stations and churches across the north but also have focused on foreign business interests. In January, a Canadian man was kidnapped during a night raid on a mining site near the Niger border. His bullet-riddled body was found a day later.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Men carry the remains of Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and her sons, Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2, who were killed by drug cartel gunmen, before they are buried at a family cemetery in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, Thursday. Three women and six of their children, all members of the extended LeBaron family, died when they were gunned down in an attack while traveling along Mexico's Chihuahua and Sonora state border on Monday.
Calls for justice as Mexican farm town buries 3 of 9 Americans slain in cartel ambush
With Mexican soldiers standing guard, a mother and two sons were carried to the grave in hand-hewn pine coffins Thursday at the first funeral for the victims of a drug cartel ambush that left nine ...
This FBI internet wanted poster, released Thursday, shows Ali Alzabarah, sought in connection with alleged spying on critics of Saudi Arabia on Twitter. Saudi Arabia, frustrated by growing criticism of its leaders and policies on social media, recruited two Twitter employees to spy on thousands of accounts that included prominent opponents, U.S. prosecutors have alleged. Investigators said Alzabarah is in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi king hosts CIA chief after trio are charged in U.S. with spying on Twitter users critical o...
Saudi Arabia's King Salman hosted the Central Intelligence Agency's director Thursday, state media said, after three people were charged in the United States with spying on Twitter users critical o...
National Threat Assessment Center chief Lina Alathari announces the release of the Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center's Protecting America's Schools report, in Washington Thursday. The report examines 41 targeted attacks that occurred in schools between 2008 and 2017.
Secret Service study finds U.S. school attackers showed warning signs, some were bullied
Most students who committed deadly school attacks over the past decade were badly bullied, had a history of disciplinary trouble and their behavior concerned others but was never reported, accordin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Officials stand during a minute of silence with family members of victims of an ambush on workers near a Canadian-owned mine, in Ouagadougou Thursday. | REUTERS

, , , ,